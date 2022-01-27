Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey (34) pushes toward the basket during the second half. The Grant Union Prospectors defeated the Umatilla Vikings 41-35 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
UMATILLA — The Riverside girls basketball team came away with a 28-point victory on Thursday, Jan. 27, taking down Umatilla 44-16.
The matchup of Eastern Oregon League schools started off slow, as Riverside built up a narrow 6-2 lead after the first quarter. A huge second and third quarters by the Pirates ultimately sealed the deal — Riverside outscored Umatilla 38-10 over this period of time.
Despite going scoreless in the fourth, Riverside held on to take the big win and snap a four-game losing streak. Riverside senior Jasmin Lopez led all scorers with 17 points, while senior Taylor Durfey led the Vikings with eight points.
The victory improved Riverside’s record to 8-7 on the year and 1-3 in conference play, while Umatilla dropped to 4-10 on the year and 1-2 in league competition.
Up next for Riverside, the Pirates will travel to face Nyssa at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The Vikings will look to bounce back in a road matchup with Burns on Jan. 29.
