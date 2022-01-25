Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp (21) puts up a shot during the fourth quarter. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles 52-48 Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Nixyaawii Community School in Mission.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Stanfield and McLoughlin girls basketball teams met for a non-league matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Tigers coming out on top 53-45.
The win for Stanfield comes on the heels of the team’s first league loss to Union four days ago, improving the Tigers’ record to 15-3 overall. The Pioneers fell to 6-6 on the year.
Both teams took time to settle in offensively in the first half, as Stanfield battled out a 22-16 advantage going into halftime. Stanfield’s Alexis Shelby scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, while McLoughlin’s Emma Leber scored nine points in the first half to keep the Pioneers within reach.
Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp was the difference maker in the second half, scoring 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. The Tigers outscored the Pioneers 31-29 in the second half to hold on to the eight-point victory.
Coming off the win, Stanfield will travel to Weston-McEwen for a match at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. McLoughlin will seek to bounce back in a home matchup with Ontario on Jan. 29 — tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.