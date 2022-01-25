Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey (34) pushes toward the basket during the second half. The Grant Union Prospectors defeated the Umatilla Vikings 41-35 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
IRRIGON — The Irrigon and Umatilla girls basketball teams met for a thrilling matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Vikings coming out on top by just one possession. Umatilla won the Eastern Oregon League matchup 38-35.
Two upperclassmen had standout performances for each school, as Irrigon junior Jolyne Harrison and Umatilla senior Taylor Durfey both scored 16 points each.
The game was neck-and-neck from the start, with Irrigon holding a narrow 9-8 lead after the first quarter. In a low scoring second quarter in which Umatilla outscored Irrigon 6-5, the Vikings managed to tie the game at 13-13 heading into the second half.
A big third quarter by Umatilla might have been the difference maker, as the Vikings built up a 28-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Vikings managed to hold on for the victory as the game came down to just three points.
The win for Umatilla is much needed after the Vikings lost seven out of their last eight previous matchups. The victory improved the Vikings’s record to 4-9 on the year and 1-1 in league play. For Irrigon, the close loss decreased the Knights’ record to 4-10 on the year and 0-2 in Eastern Oregon League competition.
Irrigon will look to get back in the win column in the team’s next matchup at Nyssa at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Umatilla will be searching for another win when the Vikings host Riverside on Jan. 27 — tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
