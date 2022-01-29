In just her second game back from injury, Hermiston freshman Izzy Simmons poured in 26 points to help the Bulldogs rally past Southridge 74-65 on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Simmons made her mark in the fourth quarter, accounting for 10 points at the free-throw line. The Bulldogs trailed 35-33 at halftime.
Simmons, who is recovering from a soft tissue injury that cost her five games, was the leading scorer in the conference before the injury. She also leads her team in rebounding.
"She is still working her way back, and she does a lot for us on both sides of the ball," Bulldogs head coach Jay Ego said. "She is pretty polished for a freshman."
Hermiston picked it up its defense in the second half, and was able to seal the victory at the free-throw line. The Bulldogs had 24 points in the decisive fourth quarter, 12 coming at the charity stripe.
Simmons wasn't the only one scoring on Saturday as senior Katelyn Heideman also had 26 points and Bailey Young added 10.
Southgate had three players reach double figures in scoring, paced by a 19-point effort.
Hermiston is 10-8 on the season – snapping a five-game losing skid – and travels to face Kennewick Feb. 1 at 5:45 p.m.
