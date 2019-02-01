The TigerScots’ Katie Vescio may have had the game-high 18 points, but it was Pilot Rock who left with the victory.
The Rockets emerged with a 58-47 win over their Weston-McEwen hosts on Friday night’s Blue Mountain Conference game.
“They were ready for us,” said Rockets coach Dan Deist. “They have a tough player in Katie Vescio. I told Aya (Aguilar), ‘Stop her. Slow her down.’ And she guarded her for almost the entire second half.
Aguilar led the Rockets with 13 points and 10 rebounds — a career high. Grace Austin also posted 12 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter before getting into foul trouble.
Pilot Rock (8-12, 2-8 BMC) travels to Heppner on Tuesday. Weston-McEwen (5-15, 0-9) visits Grant Union on Saturday for another Blue Mountain Conference matchup.
Girls hoops
HELIX 49, NIXYAAWII 44 — The No. 8 Helix Grizzlies edged past the No. 6 Golden Eagles for a 49-44 Old Oregon League road win on Friday.
The game was decided after a major third quarter tear, where Helix outscored their hosts 19-9.
“Everyone played the way we knew we could,” said Grizzlies coach Jim Smith. “The third quarter usually gives us some trouble, but we put together some good quarters tonight.”
Annie Wood and Arianna Krol each scored 13 points for the Grizzlies, and Kaylee Cope had 10. Nixyaawii was led by Lark Moses and Ermia Butler with 17 points each.
Helix (5-14, 2-7 OOL) travels to Cove on Saturday. Nixyaawii (10-10, 3-6 OOL) hosts Imbler.
ECHO 49, MITCHELL/SPRAY 28 — Tylene Skillman knocked down 19 points, and Faith McCarty 15 on the way to a Big Sky League home win.
The Cougars (10-11, 8-3 BSL) travel to Ione on Saturday.
VALE 40, RIVERSIDE 28 — The Pirates may have come within seven points of the lead in the fourth quarter, but fouling got the best of them down the stretch at Vale on Friday.
Riverside (11-9, 3-4 EOL) allowed their hosts nine points at the line as the game fell out of reach.
Megan Hegar scored eight points for the Pirates, and Faith Rosen chipped in seven. They’ll travel to Cove on Saturday for another Eastern Oregon League game.
STANFIELD 62, UNION 58 — It was close, but with the help of Nyah Tejeda’s 22 points the Tigers escaped with another Blue Mountain Conference win.
Kendra Hart gave the Tigers (11-10, 4-5 EOL) 19 more points to add to the victory. Stanfield will travel to Enterprise on Saturday.
NYSSA 46, UMATILLA 32 — Nyssa handed the Umatilla girls their seventh straight Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday.
The Vikings (2-19, 0-7 EOL) travel to Vale on Saturday.
ENTERRPISE 41, HEPPNER 34 — The Mustangs ended their four-game win streak at Enterprise on Friday.
Heppner (15-7, 7-3 BMC) travels to Union on Saturday to continue in Blue Mountain Conference action.
BURNS 64, IRRIGON 41 — Irrigon was no match for their hosts at Burns during Friday’s Eastern Oregon League contest.
The Knights (12-9, 3-5 EOL) visit Nyssa on Saturday.
IONE 68, CONDON/WHEELER 32 — The Ione Cardinals made easy work of their Condon/Wheeler hosts on Friday night.
Ione (16-3, 11-1 BSL) continues forward in Big Sky League action at Echo on Saturday.
Boys hoops
NYSSA 54, UMATILLA 50 — Umatilla broke a five-game win streak with Friday’s Eastern Oregon League road loss.
“The calls didn’t go our way, and unfortunately went in the other direction,” said coach Scott Bow.
Andrew Earl and Uriel Garcia each scored 14 for the Vikings (17-4, 5-2 EOL). They’ll hit the road to Vale on Saturday.
CONDON/WHEELER 77, IONE 53 — The Condon/Wheeler Knights improved to 8-5 in the Big Sky League after turning Ione away on Friday night.
Eduardo Barrera had a game-high 32 points for the Knights, and Hunter Padberg had 22 for Ione with 75 percent accuracy at the free-throw line.
Condon/Wheeler (13-7, 8-5 BSL) travels to Arlington on Saturday. Ione (2-19, 1-13 BSL) hosts Echo.
PILOT ROCK 70, WESTON-MCEWEN 64 — Pilot Rock ended a five-game skid after Friday’s narrow Blue Mountain Conference victory at Weston-McEwen.
Riley Waggoner poured in 19 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Rockets, and Christian Haskell added 17. The TigerScots were led by Theo White with a game-high 22 points.
Pilot Rock (3-17, 2-8 BMC) plays their season’s penultimate game at Heppner on Tuesday. Weston-McEwen (4-16, 2-7 BMC) travels to Grant Union on Saturday.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 56, ECHO 43 — Charlie White scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to escape their Mitchell/Spray visitors.
Devan Craig added 10 points and shot 4 of 5 at the line for the Cougars (2-20, 1-12 BSL). They’ll hit the road to Ione on Saturday for another Big Sky League contest.
STANFIELD 64, UNION 58 — Elias Esquivel scored 18 points to drive Stanfield to a Blue Mountain Conference win on Friday.
“It was a big win for us,” said coach Devin Bailey. “We need to win out now to reach our goals. Now it’s on to (Saturday) — we have a long bus ride to Enterprise.”
Fernando Ramirez added 16 points for the Tigers (9-12, 5-4 BMC), and Hugo Hernandez had 13.
VALE 56, RIVERSIDE 41 — Riverside took home an Eastern Oregon League loss at Vale on Friday.
Johan Pena scored 19 points to lead the Pirates, including a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But with key player Francisco Barajas out, the team struggled to keep up.
Barajas sat out due to an injury suffered during last week’s Umatilla game.
“Not having (Francisco) in hurt us tonight,” said coach Clair Costello. “He plays really strong defense for us.”
Riverside (9-12, 3-4 EOL) visits Burns on Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 79, HELIX 44 — Nixyaawii remains undefeated in Old Oregon League play after topping Helix at home on Friday.
The Golden Eagles were up 47-14 at the half, but allowed 30 points in the second.
“We came out strong in the first half, but our defense struggled in the second,” said Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera.
Mick Schimmel posted 21 points for the Golden Eagles (19-2, 9-0 OOL). Tyasin Burns added 19 of his own. The Grizzlies (4-15, 0-9 OOL) got 15 points from Elijah Sprenger.
Nixyaawii welcomes Imbler on Saturday, and Helix travels to Cove.
HEPPNER 59, ENTERPRISE 48 — The Mustangs turned Enterprise away to stay on top of the Blue Mountain Conference on Friday night.
Trent Smith and Gibson McCurry each recorded eight points for Heppner (15-7, 9-1 BMC). The Mustangs will travel to Union on Saturday.
BURNS 69, IRRIGON 46 — Irrigon took home a road loss after Friday’s Eastern Oregon League game against Burns.
The Knights (8-13, 2-6 EOL) will challenge their league’s No. 1 team in Nyssa on Saturday.
