Pilot Rock’s softball season may have opened with a massive 12-1 home win over Riverside, but coach Darin Fitzpatrick knows there is still work to be done.
“It wasn’t pretty,” he said. “We made some mistakes, although our pitching was good today.”
Junior Ayana Aguilar pitched for 4⅓ innings, giving up no hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts.
Freshman Karyme Lopez got the Pirates’ sole run of the day.
Pilot Rock (1-0) kicks off the Rocket Invite on Friday with a game against Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph. Riverside (0-2) hosts Weston-McEwen on Tuesday.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 15-17, TOUCHET (WA) 0-0 (5) — The TigerScots powered through their season-opening doubleheader in Touchet for two straight shutouts.
“This was absolutely our first day this season on real ground,” said coach Jeff Griggs. “It was great to get out there on real dirt, and I couldn’t be happier with our outing. It was a good start.”
The TigerScots (2-0) play a doubleheader in Boardman on Tuesday against Riverside and Knappa starting at 11 a.m.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 1, KENNEWICK 0 — On Tuesday, the Hermiston boys knocked down their first win of the season with a home victory over Kennewick.
Emilio Leal scored the game-winning goal with 24:55 left in the first half, and goalkeeper Juan Navarrete posted four saves.
The Bulldogs will play their first road game Tuesday at Kamiakin, who also recently shut out Kennewick 5-0. Game time is 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
HERMISTON 6, GRANDVIEW 1 — The Bulldogs swept their doubles matches and gave up just one singles match on the way to a nonleague home victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Eckhardt and Trent Pitney paired for a 6-1, 6-0 win over their Grandview visitors, as did Maxwell Spencer and Miguel Salvador. Carter Tolan and Angel Valencia swept their doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
In singles, Hayden Cissna won 6-1, 6-4. Jaiden Rudolph won his first set 6-3, tied the second at 6-6, and won the tiebreaker 9-7.
“Hayden played well. (Devin Amaro of Grandview) had a heavy top spin,” said coach Shann West. “It was a good way to start the year with him.”
The Dawgs will take on their first-ever league match in the Mid-Columbia Conference today at home against Kennewick at 3:30 p.m.
“The kids are getting confident,” West said. “It’ll be interesting to see where we sit in the new league.”
SOUTHRIDGE 5, PENDLETON 0 — It was another unlucky day for the Bucks as they were swept by their Southridge hosts.
The Pendleton boys lost all three of their singles matches, as well as both of their doubles matches. Coach Chris Holdman said it’s been a slow start to the season, especially due to his team’s young age, but they’ll improve as the year progresses.
“When it comes down to tennis and your opponent, you either beat yourself, or they’re a better player,” Holdman said. “The kids we played today (from Southridge) were just better players.”
The Bucks will host the Weston-McEwen TigerScots on Wednesday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 4, SOUTHRIDGE 1 — In Southridge, Pendleton got two wins in singles from Bethany Flanagan (6-3, 6-2) and Katie Bradt (6-1, 6-2), but Sarah House’s match ended in a draw due to diminishing daylight after winning the first set 7-5 and losing the second 6-4.
Becca Walker and Larissa Chambers lost their doubles match in a third-set tiebreaker, 10-2.
Clare Durant and Sylvie Heriza claimed their doubles match 6-1, 6-3, as did Kyra Jackson and Katie Kelm 6-3, 6-2.
Next up, the Bucks will host Weston-McEwen on Wednesday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Hills court.
HERMISTON 6, GRANDVIEW 1 — The Bulldogs made easy work of their singles matches, and dropped just one doubles match, to top Grandview on Wednesday. In singles, Addi Caplinger won 6-2, 6-4; Adriann Stewart won 7-5 in a third-set tiebreaker; Alyssa Perkins won 6-4, 6-2; and Cydney Lind won her one pro set 9-8.
In doubles, Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer lost their first set 7-6, claimed the second 6-0, and dropped the tiebreaker 10-1.
Liz Umana and Emery Snyder won their first set 6-2, lost the second 6-4, and won in the tiebreaker 10-4.
Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson lost their first set 6-4 before claiming the second set 7-5 and the tiebreaker 10-7.
Hermiston hosts Kennewick today at 4 p.m. at Armand Larive Middle School.
