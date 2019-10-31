THE DALLES — The Pendleton Buckaroos could not outrun the likes of Crook County, Hood River Valley, Ridgeview, The Dalles, and Redmond at Thursday’s cross-country Intermountain Conference District Championships.
The Bucks also did not place any runners in the upcoming 5A state championships.
“Our kids ran strong,” Pendleton head coach Ben Bradley said. “Most of them set personal bests or season bests. The girls were a whole lot closer. That second place spot could have been anybody’s. Maybe on another day, that spot could have been ours. We’re setting a good path for the future.”
Pendleton junior Jordyn Murphy was the highest-placing Buckaroo, taking 14th at 21:26.60. Freshman Isabelle Gee turned in a time of 21:48.90 for 17th place, and juniors Kendall Bonzani (22:05.50) and Ellaynah Brown (22:08.20) took 23rd and 24th, respectively. Senior Ashlee Zaugg was 26th at 22:45.00.
The Pendleton girls took fourth in the team rankings with 104 points, bested by Crook County at third (89), The Dalles at second (69), and Hood River Valley at first (24). They outran Redmond (110) and Ridgeview (129).
Sophomore James Thatcher was Pendleton’s top runner in the boys varsity race, placing 19th at 18:29.50. Senior Aaron Luke was 23rd at 18:43.90. Jonathan Mendoza, a freshman, placed 26th at 18:57.20, and sophomore Ethan Harrsion was 28th at 19:14.40. Junior Garrett Rimbach crossed the finish line at 19:42.30 for 30th place.
The Pendleton boys were the bottom-ranked team at 123 points. Redmond took fourth (96), Hood River Valley third (47), Crook County second (46), and The Dalles first (42).
Girls soccer
RIDGEVIEW 9, PENDLETON 0 — The Intermountain Conference’s fifth-ranked Bucks couldn’t hold off the No. 1 Ravens on Thursday, ending their season with a road loss.
“It was an interesting match,” Pendleton head coach Paul Parker said. “(Pendleton) played really well for about half the game and really rough for about half the game. It was kind of jumbled. We were down a couple of starters that changed the dynamic of the game drastically.”
Pendleton ended their season with a 2-12 overall record and 2-8 in conference action.
“I’m happy with the improvement they made this season,” Parker said of his team. “The improvement we had with such a young team was phenomenal. The girls got better game by game. That’s the sign of a maturing team. They kept their head in the game all the way through till the end.”
