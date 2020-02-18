REDMOND — Nearly every player on the Pendleton girls basketball team put up points as the Buckaroos rolled to a 55-28 road victory over the Intermountain Conference’s fourth-ranked Redmond Panthers on Tuesday.
The win marked the second blowout victory the Bucks have scored over the Panthers this season.
“We wanted to jump on ‘em and set the tempo and the tone of the game right from the tip-off,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “Redmond is down this year. They played hard all 32 minutes, and maximum effort is all a coach can ask for. They’re just down this year compared to last.”
Chloe Taber, Josie Wilson, and Sami Spriet each contributed a 3-pointer in the first quarter to keep the Panthers down early. Meanwhile, Redmond’s four points over the opening eight minutes came from Skyla Gonzales.
With the road victory, the Bucks hold the No. 2 spot in the league standings. They’ll travel to The Dalles on Friday at 7 p.m. The Bucks dropped a five-point game to the Riverhawks earlier in the season.
“We need to beat The Dalles to keep second place,” Porter said. “I don’t expect another repeat of (the last time).”
Girls basketball
MAC-HI 38, ONTARIO 22 — The Pioneers snapped a seven-game skid and knocked down a home win in the first round of the Greater Oregon League playoffs on Tuesday.
Victoria Garcia led Mac-Hi (9-15, 1-5 GOL) with 10 points, and Darby Rhoads followed with nine.
The Pioneers host La Grande on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the playoffs’ next round.
Boys basketball
MAC-HI 58, ONTARIO 44 — Although the Pioneers trailed 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, they rallied back for a 20-16 second quarter, and a 16-4 fourth to knock down a win in the Greater Oregon League playoffs’ first round on Tuesday.
“Ontario came out and played tough for the entire game,” Mac-Hi head coach Jordon Poynor said. “Kiko Flores came out and played really well for us.”
Flores posted a season-high 18 points for the Pioneers, and contributed six rebounds and five steals. Dareagan Stephens matched Flores with 18 points on the night, and added seven rebounds and six assists.
“They really helped us tonight with offense,” Poynor said.
Mac-Hi (10-13, 2-4 GOL) will host La Grande on Thursday. The winner of the matchup with advance to state, and play Baker in the district championships on Saturday.
