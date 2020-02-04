REDMOND — The Pendleton boys overcame Redmond's sturdy defense and improved to a three-game win streak as they took home a 68-57 Intermountain Conference over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
"This was a hard-fought game," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. "Even though we won by 11, we were in a dog fight the whole game. Redmond is a good squad. They play tough, physical defense and make it hard for you to run your offense."
Dakota Sams led the Bucks with 23 points, including eight in Pendleton's 19-point first quarter. Jonathan Begay and Stockton Hoffman each added 12.
"Dakota shot the ball well," Dong said. "He couldn't miss, especially at the beginning of the game. Kason Broncheau came off an injury and gave us a huge boost at the point guard position. Tanner Sweek was tasked with guarding their best player. He was physical with him and didn't make anything easy. (Hoffman) had some timely buckets for us down the stretch to stifle any runs that Redmond tried to make."
The league's top-ranked Buckaroos (14-4, 3-1 IMC) return home to host Ridgeview on Friday. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
Boys hoops
NIXYAAWII 83, POWDER VALLEY 72 — Tyasin Burns scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Golden Eagles to an Old Oregon League road win over the Badgers on Tuesday night.
Burns finished the night with a game-high 38 points for the second-ranked Golden Eagles.
Powder Valley's Roper Bingham finished with a team-high 19 points.
Nixyaawii (16-4, 7-0 OOL) will host Pine Eagle at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
PILOT ROCK 80, ECHO 36 — The Rockets dominated the Cougars in a nonleague cross-classification matchup in Echo on Tuesday night.
Payton Thurmond led the Rockets with a game-high 24 points.
The Cougars were led offensively by Mason Murdock, who finished with 11 points.
Pilot Rock (17-3, 6-3 BMC) will be on the road against Grant Union at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Girls basketball
ECHO 61, PILOT ROCK 18 — The Cougars took a break from Big Sky League action to dominate the 2A Pilot Rock Rockets at home on Tuesday night.
No other stats were made available at press time.
Echo (14-7, 7-2 BSL) travels to Sherman on Saturday at 2 p.m. to resume conference play. Pilot Rock (5-15, 1-8 BMC) will contest for its season's second Blue Mountain Conference win at Grant Union on Friday at 6 p.m.
POWDER VALLEY 45, NIXYAAWII 36 — The Golden Eagles incurred a close Old Oregon League road loss on Tuesday night.
No other stats were made available at press time.
Nixyaawii (7-11, 3-4 OOL), ranked fifth in the league, hosts the sixth-ranked Pine Eagle on Thursday at 5 p.m.
