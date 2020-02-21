THE DALLES — Dakota Sams scored 18 of his 21 points to aid the Pendleton boys basketball team in a fourth-quarter rally over The Dalles, escaping the host Riverhawks 79-65 in Intermountain Conference action on Friday evening.
“We started off sluggish and it stayed close until the fourth quarter,” Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. “(The Dalles) did a good job of switching up their defense, which prevented us from getting any kind of rhythm going offensively.”
The Bucks trailed 17-15 after the first quarter, and 28-27 at the half. Tanner Sweek poured in eight points in the third quarter, and Sams seven to get the Bucks on track again in the third, and Pendleton put up a 29-14 fourth quarter to take the win. Sams scored 11 points in the final eight minutes, including a 4-for-4 performance from the line.
Sweek led the top-ranked Bucks (17-5, 6-2 IMC) with 24 points. Stockton Hoffman added 15, and Lane Maher 14.
“Lane and Stockton were our consistencies in the game,” Dong said. “Kason Broncheau and Chauncey Sams shared duties guarding (The Dalles’) best players and did a great job locking them up.”
Pendleton closes its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ridgeview.
Boys basketball
UNION 57, STANFIELD 45 — The Tigers finished in fourth place overall in their district after falling to the Bobcats in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday night, bringing their season to a close.
Stanfield claimed the first quarter 14-13, but dropped the third 20-10 to hand the game over to Union for good.
“It was a good fight,” Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey said. “We worked hard. We had three seniors (on the roster this season) — we’re young. We definitely wanted to be a little higher (in the district), but the league was just so tough. We fought hard, it just didn’t end how we wanted to.”
Rene Sanchez posted a team-high 12 points and 11 rebounds for Stanfield (12-12, 6-6 BMC), while Uriel Carrillo followed with 11. The Bobcats got 17 points each from Cole McClean and Cameron Dillman.
UMATILLA 51, BURNS 41 — Andrew Earl poured in a game-high 23 points to lead the Vikings past the Hilanders at the Eastern Oregon League district tournament at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Oscar Campos added 10 points and hauled down 13 rebounds for Umatilla, who will play Riverside at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
The Vikings (14-10) led 24-15 at the half and 33-30 after three quarters.
Earl scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings hold on for the win.
Dakota Ceja led Burns with 17 points.
RIVERSIDE 46, NYSSA 27 — The Pirates knocked off the top-seeded Bulldogs on Friday at the Eastern Oregon League district tournament at EOU.
Riverside, which lost both regular-season games to the Bulldogs, was able to to control the tempo and spread the floor against Nyssa. The Pirates had a few possessions in the second half that were more than a minute long.
The Pirates (15-10) will play Umatilla at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
Juan Reyna led Riverside with a game-high 11 points.
Nyssa’s Pedro Chavez and Adam Fuentes each had 11 points.
NIXYAAWII 63, ELGIN 38 — Mick Schimmel scored a game-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles to a victory over the Huskies in the Old Oregon League district tournament in Baker City.
Nixyaawii (21-5) will play Joseph at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
Kaden McClure had 13 points to lead Elgin.
IONE/ ARLINGTON 61, DUFUR 42 — The Cardinals used four quarters of stout defense to defeat the Rangers at the Big Sky League district tournament in Madras.
Ione/ Arlington (18-6), which secured a trip to state with the win, will play South Wasco at 4:30 p.m. in Saturday’s championship game
I/A was led by Hunter Padberg, who finished with 16 points.
Cooper Bales led the Rangers with a game-high 20 points.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 33, THE DALLES 14 — The Bucks held the Riverhawks to four points in the second and third quarters combined for an Intermountain Conference road win.
“We played phenomenal defense,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “It was impressive, honestly. I’m happy with the effort.”
The Dalles took a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, but it was all Bucks from there, who went on a 19-4 run over the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.
Muriel Hoisington led Pendleton with 16 points and five steals, while Sami Spriet hauled down 11 rebounds. Natalie Neveau had eight points and played solid defense, according to Porter.
The Bucks (15-6, 7-3 IMC) will host Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VALE 43, RIVERSIDE 16 — The Pirates finished their season Friday with a loss to the Vikings at the Eastern Oregon League district tournament at EOU.
Jasmin Lopez led Riverside (6-19) with eight points.
Vale’s Matyson Siddoway scored a game-high 13 points.
HEPPNER 47, GRANT UNION 32 — The Mustangs used 21-7 run in the fourth quarter to move past the Prospectors in the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner (14-8) will play Enterprise at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.
ZaBrena Masterson led the Mustangs with a game-high 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Grant Union’s Kaytlyn Wells finished with 13 points.
DUFUR 58, IONE/ARLINGTON 50 — The Cardinals were unable to overcome a 35-15 deficit to defeat the Rangers at the Big Sky League district tournament in Madras.
Eva Martin, who only had three points at halftime, led the Cardinals with a game-high 19 points.
Jessica Brown led the Rangers with 13 points.
Ione/Arlington (14-10) will play South Wasco at noon Saturday in the third-place game. The winner will get a berth to state.
ECHO 62, SOUTH WASCO 39 — The Cougars played disciplined basketball and never let up in a dominant victory over the Redsides in first round of the Big Sky League district tournament Friday in Madras.
Faith McCarty led the way to Echo’s victory, leading all scorers with a game-high 21 points.
South Wasco was led by Kylie Iverson, who had 10 points.
The Cougars (18-7, 10-2 BSL) will play Durfur for the district championship at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Oregon state swimming
The Buckaroos will have two individual swimmers and one relay team in the 5A state finals Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Cahill Robinson will swim in the 200IM finals after posting a time of 2 minutes, 5.02 seconds in Friday’s prelims. He had the fourth-best time in the prelims.
Melinda Cramp will be the fifth seed in the 100 freestyle after clocking a 57.30 in the prelims.
The boys 200 freestyle relay (Tyler Spratling, Andrew Williams, Kaleo Theis and Robinson) will be competing in the finals after turning in a time of 1:34.96 in the prelims.
Adam Smith will be in the 50 and 100 freestyle finals Saturday.
Finals will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
