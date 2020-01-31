PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys basketball team played its season’s most complete game on Friday night, according to coach Zach Dong.
The Bucks took off on a massive 32-18 first quarter run, and held The Dalles to just five points in the second quarter as Pendleton defeated The Dalles 83-59 in Intermountain Conference action at Warberg Court.
“This was our most complete game to date,” Dong said. “We played hard and played team defense. Those two things will win you a lot of basketball games.”
Tanner Sweek chipped in 12 points to Pendleton’s big first quarter, and led all scorers on the night with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota Sams added 18 points and 14 assists, and Stockton Hoffman had 10 points.
Chauncey Sams, tasked with locking down Riverhawks top shooter Jacob Hernandez, held him to just 14 points.
“Chauncey did a great job containing him and making everything he did uncomfortable,” Dong said.
John Begay came off the Bucks’ bench in the second half and scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc.
The second-ranked Bucks (13-4, 2-1 IMC) visit Redmond on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
STANFIELD 68, WESTON-MCEWEN 54 — Weston-McEwen’s Blair Rudolph and Theo White both finished with a game-high 17 points each, but Stanfield had all but one player on the roster score to take the Blue Mountain Conference home win Friday night.
The Tigers got 12 points each from Rafael Orozco and Josue Hernandez, 11 points from Uriel Carrillo, and 10 from Rene Sanchez. Mario Sanchez led the Tigers with 12 rebounds.
Stanfield (10-9, 5-3 BMC) plays at Vernonia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a nonleague matchup. The TigerScots (4-15, 1-7 BMC) host Enterprise at 5:30 p.m. Saturday
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 55, IONE/ ARLINGTON — The Cardinals committed two late-game turnovers that led to their league road loss against the Redsides on Friday.
Wesley Goad led the Cardinals with a team-high 19 points.
The Redsides’ Garrett Olson, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, finished with a game-high 25 points.
The Cardinals (15-4, 7-3 BSL) will host Dufur at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
VALE 60, IRRIGON 48 — Ben Flores was one of just two Knights to score in double digits with a team-high 14 points, but Irrigon remained winless in Eastern Oregon League play with a home loss to the Vikings.
Omar Madrigal followed Flores with 12 points.
Irrigon (2-15, 0-6 EOL) travels to Burns on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. conference tip-off.
JOSEPH 56, HELIX 34 — The Old Oregon League’s fourth-ranked Joseph handed the Grizzlies a conference home loss on Friday night.
Helix (5-13, 0-7 OOL) travels to Elgin on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
DUFUR 62, ECHO 18 — The Cougars remained winless on the season after Friday’s Big Sky League road loss at Dufur.
Echo (0-19, 0-9 BSL) hosts South Wasco County on Saturday. Game time is at 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 62, WESTON-MCEWEN 19 — Kendra Hart had a game-high 23 points as the Tigers recorded a Blue Mountain Conference home victory Friday night.
Nyah Tejeda chipped in 12 points for Stanfield, while Trinity Hearn led Weston-McEwen with eight.
Stanfield (16-3, 7-1 BMC) hits the road to Vernonia on Saturday for a 1 p.m. nonleague contest. The TigerScots (2-17, 0-8 BMC) return home to host Enterprise at 4 p.m. Saturday.
VALE 53, IRRIGON 16 — Emersyn Johnson had 11 points, and Rachel Wolfe 10 as the Eastern Oregon League’s top-ranked Vikings handed the Knights a home loss Friday night.
JaLay Burns led Irrigon (6-11, 0-6 EOL) with six points and five rebounds. Alyssa Luna followed with four points and six rebounds.
The Knights travel to Burns on Friday at 6 p.m.
IONE/ ARLINGTON 59, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 53 — The Cardinals, despite losing Tresslyn McCurry to a season-ending injury, defeated the Redsides on the road in Big Sky League play.
Jessica Medina led the Cardinals with a game-high 22 points.
With the loss of McCurry, the Cardinals used a team effort to defend 6-foot junior Destiny Mora-Lopez, who led her team with 18 points.
The Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 BSL) will host Dufur at 2 p.m. Saturday.
JOSEPH 52, HELIX 24 — The Grizzlies fell to a seven-game Old Oregon League skid after Friday’s home loss to Joseph.
Helix (8-10, 0-7 OOL) travels to Elgin on Saturday at 4 p.m.
DUFUR 41, ECHO 30 — The Big Sky League’s top-ranked Cougars came close, but could not overcome the second-ranked Rangers on the road on Friday night.
Echo (12-7, 6-2 BSL) returns home to host South Wasco County on Saturday at 2 p.m.
