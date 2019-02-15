The Bucks took 11 swimmers to the 5A preliminaries on Friday. Only one will move onto the finals.
Senior Ryan Barnard placed first in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:59.44. He also came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing at 59.86. He clocked his best times in both individual events.
Diego Reyes of Springfield placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 57.14.
Barnard also competed in the 200-yard medley relay, where his team placed ninth (1:48.81) and the 200-yard free relay, placing 11th (1:37.34).
“It’s really tough to make it to finals,” said coach Tony Nelson. “We just came up a little short. Hopefully, Ryan will take the state championship in the IM.”
Barnard will dive into the state finals in Beaverton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Boys hoops
NIXYAAWII 76, ELGIN 49 — The Golden Eagles are off to the Old Oregon League district championships after Friday’s semifinals success.
Nixyaawii held a 20-point advantage at halftime, but let Elgin compete with them in scoring in the second half.
The Golden Eagles narrowly claimed the third quarter 17-13, and the fourth 13-10.
“We played a lot better in the first half,” said coach Shane Rivera. “But it was never really in doubt. They (Elgin) were inexperienced, and we took advantage of that.”
Mick Schimmel led Nixyaawii (23-2, 12-0 OOL) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Deven Barkley followed with 11 points, and Magi Moses posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Nixyaawii will face Joseph in the district championships on Saturday at 1 p.m.
NYSSA 63, UMATILLA 57 — Umatilla’s season came to an end on Friday’s Eastern Oregon League district championship matchup against Nyssa.
The Vikings led 16-8 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs fought back to tie things up 27-27 at the half.
Umatilla shot ahead again in the third quarter 50-38 before the game slipped away from them.
“We got tired, and they got really hot,” said coach Scott Bow. “They hit some tough shots, and made five 3s in the second half.”
Uriel Garcia drained 23 points, and Andrew Earl 21 to lead the Vikings (19-7, 6-4 EOL). They ended at No. 2 in the league.
MAC-HI 66, LA GRANDE 62 OT — For the first time in 24 years, the Mac-Hi boys are headed to state.
The Pioneers stayed ahead for the bulk of Friday’s Greater Oregon League district tournament until La Grande took the lead 55-54 with just two minutes left to play.
“We were shooting the ball well, but then La Grande established a presence,” said Mac-Hi coach Jordan Poynor. “They got on us.”
The Pioneers were down by two points until Zach Hodgen scored on a lay-in with 0.06 seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Pioneers sealed the win.
“It’s unbelievable,” Poynor said. “It’s a long time coming. This is something I’ve been dreaming up for the five years I’ve been a coach here.”
Hodgen posted 15 points to lead the Pioneers (16-8, 3-3 GOL). Alexis Perez added 14, and Dareagan Stephens and Hector Castillo each sunk 10.
Mac-Hi will play Baker City on Tuesday in the GOL district championships, with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Girls hoops
HEPPNER 41, ENTERPRISE 33 — The Mustangs shot to the No. 2 seed in the Blue Mountain Conference after Friday’s districts win.
“It was a battle,” said coach Robert Wilson. “It was close all the way through. Enterprise has a lot of depth. We really had to focus on our defense today.”
Syndey Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Heppner (17-8, 8-4 BMC). Jacee Currin added 11 points and 15 rebounds.
The Mustangs will take on the BMC’s No. 1 team from Grant Union on Saturday for the district title. They’ve faced the Prospectors twice this season — one ended in victory, and the other in defeat.
“We’ve had a lot of games that have tested us in tough situations,” Wilson said. “We’re in for a good challenge.”
ECHO 47, IONE 32 — With Friday’s win, Echo nabbed a trip to state.
The No. 4 Cougars upset the No. 1 Ione Cardinals in a Big Sky League districts matchup — their first win over Ione this season.
“We had lost to them twice before,” said Echo coach Heather Madison. “That got the girls fired up. They weren’t going to let (Ione) get a third one.”
Rachel McCarty led the Cougars (13-12, 10-4 BSL) with 14 points, and Tylene Skillman posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“We played how I would expect us to play at a districts game,” Madison said. “We just came out and played the game our way. (Ione) couldn’t keep up.”
The Cardinals got 12 points and 19 rebounds from Marie Chretien, and Hailey Heideman and Jessica Medina each had eight.
Echo will face South Wasco County for 1st place on Saturday to round out the district tournament. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. in Madras.
UNION 51, STANFIELD 41 — Stanfield dropped their Blue Mountain Conference districts game against Union to close out their season on Friday.
Nyah Tejada scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (12-13, 5-7), but it was Union’s 23 points at the line that put the game out of reach.
Stanfield ended at No. 5 of 7 in the 2A BMC standings.
