HOOD RIVER — In a nonleague game at Horizon Christian High School, the Valley 10 League’s No. 2 Life Christian Lions handed the Big Sky League’s No. 2 Cardinals a 43-30 road loss on Wednesday night.
Jace Troutman and Carson Eynetich each got a team-high seven points for Ione/Arlington (17-5, 9-4 BSL).
“It was just a very low-scoring game,” Cardinals head coach Dennis Stefani said. “We played like we were a little intimidated. By the time the kids realized they could compete, it was too late. We just have to find that confidence and start believing that we’re a fairly good basketball team.”
The Cardinals resume league play at Horizon Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
BAKER 52, MAC-HI 31 — The Pioneers were held to just seven points in the first quarter and three in the second as they suffered a Greater Oregon League home loss on Tuesday night.
“We had a tough time putting the ball in the hole,” Mac-Hi head coach Jordon Poynor said. “Baker played really tough defense and got after us. We played hard and just couldn’t overcome their physicality.”
The Bulldogs put up 20 more shots than the Pioneers. Mac-Hi got a team-high seven points from Francisco Flores and five apiece from Dareagan Stephens, Andrew Lewis, and Gilberto Badillo.
The Pioneers (9-12, 2-3 GOL) travel to La Grande to close out their regular season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY 104, BLUE MOUNTAIN 90 — The Timberwolves led 53-48 at the half, but were outscored 56-37 in the second half as they took home a Northwest Athletic Conference road loss on Wednesday night.
Dedi Seme had 20 points to lead Blue Mountain (5-20, 1-11 NWAC). Craig Mueller notched a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Shaw Broncheau chipped in 13 points, and Logan Liddicoat 11.
The NWAC East Region’s bottom-ranked Timberwolves host North Idaho on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
Women’s basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY 79, BLUE MOUNTAIN 58 — Blue Mountain’s Katie Skarmstad led all scorers with 21 points, but the Timberwolves dropped a 22-13 first quarter, keeping them down for the long run as they suffered a Northwest Athletic Conference road loss on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves let go of three early ties in the first quarter before the Yaks embarked on a six-point streak that put the game out of reach.
Brooke Wheeler chipped in 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the East Region’s bottom-ranked Timberwolves (3-20, 1-11 NWAC).
Blue Mountain returns home on Saturday to take on North Idaho. Game time is at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.