ECHO — After two periods of overtime, the Ione/Arlington girls basketball team ended up on the winning side of a 55-47 back-and-forth Big Sky League road contest on Tuesday evening.
The Cardinals led by three in the final seconds of regulation, but Echo’s Faith McCarty hit a trey for a tie and to send the game into the first period of overtime. The Cougars tied the game once more at the end of the first overtime, and Faith and Rachel McCarty — two of Echo’s best shooters — were fouled out in the second. The Cardinals took advantage of their absence to take the win.
“We pretty much took control of it from there,” Ione/Arlington head coach Nathan Heideman said. “We ended up on the positive side of it.”
Tresslyn McCurry led the Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 BSL) with 14 points, and Jessica Medina had 11. Eva Martin had a team-high 15 rebounds.
Faith McCarty had a game-high 22 points for Echo (12-6, 6-1 BSL), including six 3-pointers, in the Cougars’ first league loss of the season. Tylene Skillman followed with 10.
Ione/Arlington stays on the road for a league game at South Wasco County on Friday at 6 p.m. Echo will travel to Dufur on Friday, also for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 80, ECHO 32 — Hunter Padberg scored a game-high 16 points, and Wesley Goad followed with 10 as every Cardinal on the roster scored to contribute to Tuesday’s Big Sky League blowout at Echo.
Carson Eynetich had 11 assists for Ione/Arlington. The Cougars were led by Javon Curiel with 12 points.
The Cardinals (15-3, 7-2 BSL) travel to South Wasco County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Echo (0-18, 0-8 BSL) visits Dufur on Friday. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
