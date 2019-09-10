PORTLAND — Riverside’s Layli Castillo lifted her team to a thrilling 3-2 win at Portland Adventist Academy with a hat-trick in the second half of a girls soccer match Tuesday.
“She was shooting the entire game but in the second half she finally got through, “ head coach Carlos Velasco said.
The Pirates fell behind 2-0 in the first half as they struggled to adjust to the turf field.
“The field was different than we were used to,” Velasco said. “I think it really gave us some issues.”
In the second half, however; Riverside cleaned up its passing and generated better looks for Castillo, who capitalized on the opportunities and propelled her team to victory.
Riverside (2-0-1) returns home to host Portland Christian on Friday.
Girls soccer
PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 7, IRRIGON 0 — Irrigon dropped its home opener 7-0 to Portland Christian on Tuesday.
The Knights (0-1-1) go for its first win Thursday at La Grande.
RICHLAND 12, HERMISTON 0 — Star goalkeeper Lanie Gomez was injured in warm-ups and the Bulldogs struggled to adjust to the Bombers’ high-powered offense in a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
“It was a very tough game,” Bulldogs coach Freddy Guizar said.
Guitar said Gomez is questionable when Hermiston (0-2) travels to play Walla Walla on Saturday, but that he’ll have to adjust his lineup either way.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 7, PORTLAND ADVENTIST 0 — Riverside picked up its first win and first goals of the season in a 7-0 blowout over Portland Adventist Academy.
Gerrardo Lopez led the team with two goals, while Juan Reyna, Julian Jimenez and Jose Napoles were among those who also joined in the scoring after a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes.
Riverside (1-2) plays Catlin Gabel on Saturday before opening league play next week.
IRRIGON 5, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3 — Irrigon came back fro2-0 first half deficit to defeat Portland Christian 5-3.
Bradley Abercrombie found the back of the net twice, while Chrisitan Salas, Clemente Resendiz, and Noe Rangel each notched a goal of their own.
Irrigon (2-0) plays at Ukiah/Long Creek on Friday in an Eastern Oregon League matchup.
Volleyball
STANFIELD 3, UMATILLA 0 — Down three starters from first serve, Stanfield’s depth showed out with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Umatilla on Tuesday.
Brooke Howland coupled eight kills with seven digs, while Zuri Reeser led the team with 12 kills in the match. Savannah Sharp tallied a team-high 17 assists in the win.
“We’re still trying to get our feet under us,” head coach Blaine Ganova said. “We’re not quite where we want to be but we’re headed in the right direction.”
Stanfield (5-2) travels to Riverside for a tournament this Saturday.
ECHO 3, DUFUR 2 — Echo grinded out a league opening five-set win 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11 against visiting Dufur despite struggling at the service line.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a five-set game because it always is against them,” head coach Janice Scott said.
Faith McCarty put up a double-double with 22 assists and 10 aces, while Tylene Skillman led the team with 15 kills. Natalie Toombs also had 20 digs and Lily Wallace totaled 14 assists.
Echo (3-3) will play an undetermined opponent at a tournament in Riverside on Saturday.
HELIX 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Grizzlies opened Old Oregon League play Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 home win over the Golden Eagles.
“Nixyaawii was a little short staffed today and we were able to capitalize and come out on top,” Helix coach Caitlin Steele said.
Lexie Mize led the Grizzlies with five kills and two aces. Kyla Harper had four kills and four digs; Rylee Mann four kills and two aces; Ellie Reeder seven assists and four kills; and Kylee Stahancyk four aces and three kills.
Helix (1-7, 1-0 OOL) is back in action Tuesday, hosting Elgin in an OOL match.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY 0 — The Cardinals won their Big Sky League opener Tuesday, beating the Eagles 25-15, 26-24, 25-19.
Eva Martin went 16-for-17 from the service line for Ione (4-2, 1-0 BSL), adding three aces and six assists. Emma Rietmann added two kills and one ace, while Megan Doherty had four aces and Grace Ogden two kills.
The Cardinals host South Wasco County in another league match Thursday.
PILOT ROCK 3, RIVERSIDE 2 — Pilot Rock edged out Riverside 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 17-15 in a dramatic five-set victory.
“We played well, played more of our game,” Riverside coach Marie Cain said. “Just had too many unforced errors and dug ourselves into holes we couldn’t get out of.”
Riverside’s Lily Rockwell led the team with 15 digs and added two aces, while Megan Hegar also found the floor with four kills, two blocks and six aces in the loss.
Riverside (1-3) plays at Umatilla on Thursday. Pilot Rock goes to the East-West Classic at Powder Valley for six matches between Friday and Saturday.
IRRIGON SWEEPS MAC-HI AND HEPPNER — The host Knights swept the Pioneers and Mustangs in a pair of nonleague matches Tuesday.
Irrigon opened the day with a 25-15, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 victory over Heppner, then finished with a 25-4, 25-9, 25-10 win over Mac-Hi.
“This is the third time we have played them (Heppner), and we have lost a set to them each time,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “They are a good defensive team.”
Pacheco did not have any stats to share, stating that their system was not working properly.
On the day, Sydney Dibble had 28 digs for the Pioneers, while Jaycee Deal had six kills. Cambree Chester had 53 assists, and Hannah Brunot 17 assists in her first varsity action.
“We faced some very impressive serving from both Heppner and Irrigon, which we struggled with,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “We had some injuries and ended up playing with mostly our younger players, but they fought hard. It was good for them to gain some floor time with some talented teams.”
The Knights are off to an 8-2 start to the season.
“We started off a little better than what we ended last year,” Pacheco said. “Everything is coming together faster than it did last year.”
Irrigon will play in the Baker Tournament on Friday, along with La Grande, Burns and Weiser, Idaho.
HEPPNER 3, MCLAUGHLIN 0 — Heppner swept McLaughlin 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 for its first win of the season, and split its day at the Irrigon tournament.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with four kills to go with 11 aces, and Suzy Cason added two critical serves to win the second set.
Heppner (1-6) will play six matches Friday and Saturday at Powder Valley’s East-West Classic, while McLaughlin (1-4) goes to Touchet (Washington) on Thursday.
