SPRAY — In one of its highest-scoring games of the season, the Echo girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 73-27 road victory over the Big Sky League’s bottom-ranked Mitchell/Spray Loggers on Saturday afternoon.
The win marks the second lopsided win the No. 1 Cougars scored over the Loggers this season, having defeated them 67-10 in January.
Rachel McCarty paved the way to the win with a game-high 20 points. Alayna Denney led the Loggers with nine points.
The Cougars (17-7, 10-2 BSL), who won the league title, will face South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Friday to tip off the district tournament in Madras.
Girls basketball
CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN 41, IONE/ARLINGTON 34 — Too many fouls by the Cardinals led to free throws by the Eagles, who posted a nonleague home win over Ione/Arlington.
The Cardinals got a team-high 13 points from Jessica Medina.
Crosshill Christian was led by Kalika Gross, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
The Cardinals (14-9, 9-3 BSL) will play Dufur at 3 p.m. Friday to begin district play at Madras High School.
JOSEPH 54, NIXYAAWII 40 — The Golden Eagles concluded their season following a loss against the Eagles in Enterprise on Saturday.
Kyella Picard led the Golden Eagles with nine points. Joseph’s Sabriana Albee finished with a game-high 23 points.
Nixyaawii (10-13, 6-6 OOL) did not qualify for district play.
WALLOWA 56, HELIX 15 — The Grizzlies ended their season with a home loss to Wallowa.
Helix (8-15, 0-12 OOL) finished the season at the bottom of the Old Oregon League standings.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 67, JOSEPH 61 — The Golden Eagles were able to stave off a late push by the Eagles to secure the Old Oregon League title in Enterprise.
Nixyaawii was led by Tyasin Burns, who finished with 21 points. Joseph’s Chase Murray led all scorers with 25 points.
The Golden Eagles (20-5, 11-1 OOL) will begin district play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Imbler-Elgin game.
WALLOWA 78, HELIX 35 — The Grizzlies lost their final game of the season to the visiting Cougars.
D’Artagnan Carlson led Helix with a 18 points.
Wallowa’s Tristin Bales and Quinten Tillery each scored a game-high 19 points.
The Grizzlies (5-18, 0-12 OOL) did not qualify for the district tournament.
LA GRANDE 61, MAC-HI 37 — The Pioneers closed the regular season with a Greater Oregon League road loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
La Grande put the game out of reach with a 20-8 third quarter.
Dareagan Stephens, Marcellus Brinkley, and Wyatt Gilmore were the only ones to put points up for Mac-Hi.
Brinkley led the Pioneers (9-13, 2-4 GOL) with nine points.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 62, ECHO 26 — The Loggers’ Nathan Clark made every shot he took — from the field and the free-throw line — to score a game-high 21 points and take down the Cougars in Big Sky League action.
Mason Murdock led the Cougars (0-25, 0-14 BSL) with nine points. Cameron Skinner followed with nine.
