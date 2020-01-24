HERMISTON — Hermiston was within six points of Southridge after the third quarter, but the Suns went on a 23-14 run the final quarter to seal a 67-52 Mid-Columbia Conference win Friday over the Bulldogs.
"Our game plan was to stop (Tristan) Smith," Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. "He had 13 points. We ran a guy to double him. He only had four points in the first half. I was proud of them for that."
The Suns had a 20-15 lead after the first quarter, and led 28-24 at the half.
The third quarter once again was an issue for the Bulldogs, but they rallied to score 14 points.
"We started the third terrible," Preuninger said. "I think they had an 8-0 run and we were down by 11. I called a time out, we battled back and scored some points."
Trent Pitney had a career-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-13, 1-11 MCC), 10 in the second half.
"Offensively, Trent does some good things," Preuninger said. "I put pressure on him to score. I'm proud of him for getting his career high."
Chase Elliott added nine points, and AJ Ramos-Barron seven for the Bulldogs, who will host Chiawana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Donavyn Perry led the Suns (5-11, 4-8 MCC) with 15 points, while Eddie Marines chipped in 14.
Boys hoops
CROOK COUNTY 67, PENDLETON 65 — The Bucks led 18-15 after the first quarter, but the Cowboys proceeded to post a 23-15 run in quarter two on their way to handing Pendleton its first conference loss on the road Friday night.
"Going into tonight's game, we knew it was going to be a close one," Bucks head coach Zach Dong said. "(Crook County is) big and they have a couple of guys that can flat-out shoot it. At the start, we matched them punch for punch."
Dakota Sams led Pendleton with 18 points and five 3-pointers. Stockton Hoffman chipped in 14, and Tanner Sweek had 12. Eight of Sweek's points came in the third quarter. He also grabbed eight rebounds on the night.
"The boys fought hard until the end, but came up short," Dong said. "Dakota got a great look at the buzzer, but it rattled out."
Pendleton (11-4, 1-1 IMC) hosts La Grande on Tuesday for a nonleague contest. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
LA GRANDE 58, MAC-HI 36 — The Tigers opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run as they routed the Pioneers at home in Greater Oregon League action.
Dareagan Stephens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to pull the Pioneers within 38-30, but Mac-Hi shot 20% in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over seven times as La Grande pulled away.
Stephens scored 17 points for the Pioneers (7-10 overall, 1-2 GOL), who host Hood River Valley on Monday.
VALE 46, RIVERSIDE 42 — The Vikings outscored the Pirates 14-4 in the fourth quarter to hold on for an Eastern Oregon League road win.
Juan Reyna led the Pirates with a game-high 16 points. Adam Diaz led the Vikings with 13 points.
The Pirates (10-5, 1-1 EOL) will host Burns at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
NYSSA 43, UMATILLA 39 — Lynkin McLeod led the Vikings with 15 points and nine rebounds in their Eastern Oregon League home loss to the Bulldogs.
Umatilla (9-8, 2-1 EOL) hosts Vale at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
PILOT ROCK 52, STANFIELD 50 (OT) — In an intense seesaw Blue Mountain Conference battle, the Rockets, led by Payton Thurmond with 14 points and Jimmy Jones with 13, made off with a narrow league road win Friday night.
"It was literally back-and-forth for the entire second half," Stanfield coach Devin Bailey said. "It was insane. We just beat ourselves up."
Uriel Carrillo led Stanfield with 11 points and a 3-of-5 performance from beyond the arc. Sam Kerns followed with 10 points and nine rebounds. Mario Sanchez had a team-high 13 rebounds.
Pilot Rock (14-2, 4-2 BMC) hosts Weston-McEwen on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., while Stanfield (8-9, 3-3 BMC) hosts Heppner on Saturday, also at 5:30 p.m.
UNION 62, WESTON-MCEWEN 47 — Theo White had a team-high 12 points for the TigerScots, who suffered a Blue Mountain Conference road loss on Friday night.
White posted a 4-of-6 performance at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and Hadden Ball notched a pair of treys in the final eight minutes.
Weston-McEwen (4-13, 1-5 BMC) travels to Pilot Rock on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
NIXYAAWII 76, ELGIN 53 — Tyasin Burns had a game-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles, who remain perfect in Old Oregon League play after beating the Huskies on the road Friday night.
Kaden McClure had a team-high 19 points for the Huskies.
Nixyaawii (13-4, 4-0 OOL) will host Joseph at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 66, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 41 — The Cardinals got their fourth Big Sky League win with a home victory over Horizon Christian on Friday night.
Hunter Padberg posted 21 points to lead the way, and Wesley Goad followed with 14.
Ione/Arlington (12-3, 4-2 BSL) travels to Condon/Wheeler on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. league contest.
CONDON/WHEELER 66, ECHO 49 — The visiting Blue Devils shot 75 percent from the floor in handing the Cougars a Big Sky League loss.
C/W led 20-8 after the first quarter, but Echo came back to pull within 31-26 at the half. A 23-point run by the Blue Devils in the third put the game out of reach.
Echo (0-16, 0-6 BKL) got a game-high 23 points from Javon Curiel, while Cameron Skinner added 10 points.
C/W got 17 points from Cooper Johnson, and 15 from Braden Carnine.
Girls basketball
LA GRANDE 62, MAC-HI 53 — The Pioneers trimmed a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to just four with 25 seconds to play, but fell short in their upset bid in La Grande.
La Grande’s Ella Dunlap made a layup to put the Tigers ahead 55-42 with under four minutes remaining. Daniela Angel got Mac-Hi within single digits after making two free throws after a technical foul, and then hit a jumper to make it 57-50 with just over a minute to go and got the Pioneers within 57-53 with 25.5 seconds left. La Grande, though, followed with five free throws to hold on.
Angel finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (8-11 overall, 1-2 Greater Oregon League), who host Ontario at 3 p.m. Feb. 1.
BURNS 55, IRRIGON 36 — JaLay Burns scored 22 points, and added seven rebonds, six steals and three assists, but her effort wasn't enough as the Hilanders posted an Eastern Oregon League road win over the nights.
Ally Heuckman led Burns (13-4, 2-1 EOL) with 35 points.
Irrigon (6-9, 0-4) will host Nyssa at 3 p.m. Saturday in an EOL contest.
VALE 36, RIVERSIDE 13 — The Pirates dropped their first Eastern Oregon League game of the year after the visiting Vikings held them to a season-low 13 points.
Makaila Lantis led Riverside with four points. Vale's Sierra Cleaver had a game-high eight points.
The Pirates (3-12, 1-1 EOL) will look to get back into the win column Saturday, hosting Burns at 3 p.m.
NYSSA 45, UMATILLA 29 — The visiting Bulldogs handed the Vikings their second Eastern Oregon League loss Friday night.
Martha Earl led the Vikings with a team-high 11 points. Hailey Castro paced the Bulldogs with 11 points.
The Vikings (5-12, 1-2 EOL) return to league play Saturday, hosting Vale at 2 p.m.
STANFIELD 61, PILOT ROCK 16 — Nyah Tejeda poured in a game-high 15 points, and Alexis Shelby added 13, as the Tigers rolled to a Blue Mountain Conference home win Friday.
Lillie Brewer and Sarah Lambert each had five points to lead the Rockets.
Stanfield (14-3, 5-1 BMC) hosts Heppner on Saturday at 4 p.m. Pilot Rock (4-12, 0-6 BMC) hosts Weston-McEwen on Saturday, also with a 4 p.m. tip-off.
UNION 57, WESTON-MCEWEN 19 — The TigerScots fell to 0-6 in Blue Mountain Conference play after Friday's road loss at Union.
"Union was a challenge for us tonight," Weston-McEwen coach Jeff Griggs said. "We struggled to find an offensive rhythm and turned the ball over frequently. I was proud that we never quit working hard."
Charli King had a team-high seven points to lead the TigerScots (2-15, 0-6 BMC). Weston-McEwen travels to Pilot Rock at 4 p.m. Saturday.
ECHO 48, CONDON 33 — The Cougars remained perfect in Big Sky League play after a home win over the Blue Devils.
Echo, whose largest lead of the night was 17 points, got a game-high 18 points from Faith McCarty, including three 3-pointers.
The Cougars (12-5, 6-0 BSL) host Ione/Arlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a BSL matchup.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 55, IONE 35 — Lizzy Grandle had a game-high 22 points to lead the Cougars to a nonleague home win over the Cardinals.
Hailey Heideman led the Cardinals with a team-high 22 points.
Ione/Arlington (8-7, 3-3 BSL) will host Condon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
