WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Hermiston recorded six pins and won two matches by forfeit to finish the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a 57-16 road win over Walla Walla.
Oscar Cota (113), Adrian Delgado (126), Hunter Dyer (132), Jordan Franklin (145), Daniel Faaeteete (182) and Dustyn Coughlin (285) all won by fall.
Coughlin had the quickest pin of the night in 33 seconds over Erick Enriquez.
Trevor Wagner (170) and Sam Cadenas (220) picked up forfeit wins.
The Bulldogs finished the MCC season 6-2. Chiawana won the regular-season MCC title with an 8-0 record.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 58, PILOT ROCK 44 — The Mustangs rallied from a 16-6 first-quarter deficit to hand the visiting Rockets a Blue Mountain Conference loss — just their third of the season.
Heppner pulled within 27-26 at the half, and then used a 32-17 run in the second half to pull away.
Casey Fletcher led Heppner (9-8, 4-3 BMC) with a game-high 16 points, while Joe Sherman added 12 points. Jackson Lehman added seven points, four assists and six rebounds.
“We got down early and my second unit came in and gave us lots of energy and got us back in the game,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “I’m extremely proud of my team for keeping their poise when we got down early. We could have quit, but instead we kept fighting. We had lots of guys step up and make plays.”
Payton Thurmond led the Rockets (15-3, 5-3 BMC) with 13 points and five rebounds
The Mustangs will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Grant Union. Pilot Rock will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Union.
RIVERSIDE 60, UMATILLA 53 — The Pirates led by just four points at 15-11 after the first quarter, but a 23-10 second quarter put the game well out of reach as they scored an Eastern Oregon League home win on Thursday.
Umatilla was led by Edwin Ortiz and Oscar Campos, who each had 11 points.
Riverside (12-6, 3-2 EOL) hosts Nyssa on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Umatilla (10-9, 3-2 EOL) welcomes Burns on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
HEPPNER 54, PILOT ROCK 27 — Sydney Wilson and ZaBrena Masterson each had 12 points, and Marlee Mitchell added 10 as the Mustangs cruised to a home victory over the Rockets in Blue Mountain Conference action.
“They focused on stopping Syd,” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “We talked about others stepping up to score, and they did.”
Heppner (10-6, 3-4 BMC) led 15-7 after the first quarter, but it was a 22-8 run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach.
Emily Lambert led the Rockets (5-13, 1-7 BMC) with a game-high 15 points.
Heppner will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Grant Union. The Rockets will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Union.
