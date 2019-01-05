The Echo Cougars inched past Ione 48-45 for their first Big Sky League win on Saturday.
When the score was tied at 38-38, Braden MacPherson scored one at the line and Jon Medrano hit one from the field to pull Echo ahead once and for all.
Devan Craig led the Cougars with 17 points, and shot 4-4 at the line.
Echo (1-4, 2-11) travels to South Wasco County on Friday. Ione (0-5, 1-11) hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
KNAPPA 76, STANFIELD 34 — The Tigers dropped a nonleague road game to Knappa on Saturday afternoon.
Rene Sanchez led Stanfield (1-2, 4-10) with nine points.
"Honestly, we didn't play terrible; Knappa is just a super athletic team," said coach Devin Bailey. "They're going to compete at the state level. This game helped us gauge where we are as a team."
Stanfield will resume the Blue Mountain Conference on Friday at Union.
ENTERPRISE 60, PILOT ROCK 43 — The Rockets will go on without a league win after falling at home to Enterprise on Saturday.
Despite the loss, however, coach Eric Smidt was impressed with his team's performance on the court.
"Riley Waggoner came out and was just hot," Smidt said. "He put up 13 points in the first quarter alone. The team really played their guts out tonight."
Pilot Rock (0-4, 1-12) will host Weston-McEwen in Blue Mountain Conference play on Friday.
ELGIN 55, HELIX 36 — The Grizzlies are still looking for a win in the Old Oregon League after Elgin sent them home with a loss on Saturday.
"It was a bloodbath," said Helix coach Zach Orem. "Going over the mountains is a whole different ball game. It's a lot more physical, and the refs don't call as much. We just couldn't do it."
Elijah Sprenger scored 12 points for the Grizzlies (0-2, 4-8). Gavin Newtson had 10.
Helix will host Imbler on Friday.
NIXYAAWII 66, WALLOWA 35 — Nixyaawii improved to 2-0 in the Old Oregon League on Saturday, topping Wallowa at home.
The Golden Eagles (2-0, 12-1) host White Swan, Wash., on Tuesday for a nonleague contest.
BAKER 51, MAC-HI 46 — The Pioneers opened the Greater Oregon League with a road loss to Baker on Saturday.
Mac-Hi (0-1, 8-5) will travel to Hood River Valley for a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Girls hoops
IONE 52, ECHO 49 — Ione remains undefeated in the Big Sky League after escaping with a home win over Echo on Saturday.
Jessica Medina posted 19 points to lead the Cardinals, and Marie Chretien had 16. Rachel McCarty scored a game-high 20 points for the Cougars.
Ione (4-0, 9-2) host Arlington on Tuesday. Echo (3-1, 5-7) travel to South Wasco County on Friday.
ELGIN 61, HELIX 40 — Helix fell to 0-2 in the Old Oregon League after a Saturday road loss to Elgin.
The Grizzlies stayed close to Elgin in the first half before the Huskies sprinted away in the third, outscoring Helix 21-9 to put the game away.
Arianna Krol led Helix (0-2, 3-9) with 11 points. They'll travel to Imbler for a nonleague matchup on Friday.
STANFIELD 50, KNAPPA 48 — In a Saturday nonleague road game, the Tigers barely made off with a win over Knappa.
Knappa led 28-25 at the half, but Stanfield outscored them 11-10 in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth to take the victory.
Kendra Hart scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers (2-1, 8-6). They pick up the Blue Mountain Conference again on Friday at Union.
ENTERPRISE 50, PILOT ROCK 37 — The Rockets fell to 0-4 in the Blue Mountain Conference after a Saturday home loss to Enterprise.
"We had a game plan going in, and I thought the girls did a good job of following it, but Enterprise is a very disciplined team," said Pilot Rock coach Dan Deist. "Hats off to them."
Grace Austin recorded nine points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets (0-4, 6-7). They'll host Weston-McEwen on Friday.
WALLOWA 49, NIXYAAWII 45 — Wallowa edged past Nixyaawii for an Old Oregon League win on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (0-2, 7-6) welcome White Swan, Wash., on Tuesday for a nonleague game.
BAKER 70, MAC-HI 17 — Baker proved too much to handle as Mac-Hi was sent home with a loss to open the Greater Oregon League on Saturday.
"Baker's a really tough team, and we had a lot of turnovers," said coach Brooke Michaud.
Marion Monsen had four points to lead the team. The Pioneers (0-1, 0-14) will continue the GOL with a home game against La Grande on Friday.
