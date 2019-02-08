The last time Echo played the No. 2 South Wasco County Redsides, they lost 62-35.
On Friday, they won in an upset, defeating the Redsides 37-33.
Faith McCarty scored a game-high 11 points for the Cougars, and Tylene Skillman added nine.
“Our girls played like they should have been playing all season,” said coach Heather Madison. “But we’re really young, so sometimes we show up to play, and sometimes we don’t.”
Madison said this victory put the Cougars (11-12, 9-4 BSL) in the Big Sky League’s No. 4 spot. They’ll travel to Condon/Wheeler on Saturday.
Girls hoops
PINE EAGLE 48, HELIX 45 — It may have taken a quarter, but the visiting Pine Eagle Spartans made off with Thursday’s game in the second quarter to hand Helix an Old Oregon League loss.
The Grizzlies (5-16, 2-9 OOL) were ahead 9-7 by the end of the first quarter, but were held to just two points in the second, as the Spartans knocked down 12 to seal the game early on.
Annie Wood poured in 24 points to lead Helix. They’ll hit the road to Wallowa to end their season on Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 44, ELGIN 40 — Ermia Butler posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Nixyaawii to a road victory over Elgin on Friday.
“It was very close the entire game,” said coach Jeremy Maddern. “Neither team took control, until we did in the fourth quarter.”
The Golden Eagles (12-10, 5-6 OOL) outscored their Elgin hosts 9-6 to close the game. They’ll end their regular season on Saturday with a home game against Joseph.
UNION 64, PILOT ROCK 50 — Pilot Rock ended their season with a home loss against Union on Friday.
The Rockets (3-19, 2-10 BMC) wound up No. 7 of 7 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
STANFIELD 58, WESTON-MCEWEN 53 — Nyah Tejeda scored 18 points, and Kendra Hart 14 on the way to a Blue Mountain Conference victory on the road.
Weston-McEwen was ahead 31-26 at the half, but the Tigers tore away in the third.
“We were slow to start out,” said Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp. “But the third quarter set the tempo for the rest of the game.”
Katie Vescio put in a game-high 26 points to lead the TigerScots.
Stanfield (12-11, 5-6 BMC) closes their season with a home game against Grant Union on Saturday. Weston-McEwen (5-18, 0-12 BMC) ended up at the bottom of the Blue Mountain Conference.
Boys hoops
UNION 64, PILOT ROCK 50 — Foul trouble got the best of Pilot Rock on Friday.
The Rockets (3-18, 2-9 BMC) were within five points of the lead in the fourth quarter until foul trouble got the best of them, allowing their Union visitors to put the game away at the free-throw line.
Key player Riley Waggoner was also sent to the bench in the first and fourth quarters due to foul trouble.
The Rockets were led by Christian Haskell with 14 points and Tanner Corwin with 10. They finished the season at No. 7 of 7 in the Blue Mountain Conference.
WESTON-MCEWEN 68, STANFIELD 54 — The TigerScots broke a 10-game skid to end their season on a high note.
Weston-McEwen was led by Stockton Hoffman with 16 points, 14 of which were scored in the first half. Stanfield coach Devin Bailey said his senior Elias Esquivel held Hoffman to just two points in the second half.
Esquivel posted 17 points to lead the Tigers, and Rene Sanchez added 12. Mario Sanchez recorded nine points and 14 rebounds.
Weston-McEwen (4-18, 2-9 BMC) finished at No. 6 in the Blue Mountain Conference. The No. 4 Tigers (10-12, 6-4 BMC) will have to win their Saturday game against Grant Union if they hope to play in their district’s second game.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 54, ECHO 40 — Friday night was an especially rough one for the Cougars.
“This was a tough way for our seniors to go out,” said coach Aaron Noisey. “It was their last home game.”
Sophomore Charlie White led Echo with 13 points, and senior Jon Medrano had nine.
Echo (2-22, 1-14 BSL) ended their season at No. 9 of 9 in the Big Sky League standings.
NIXYAAWII 75, ELGIN 47 — Nixyaawii remains unbeaten in the Old Oregon League after knocking down another win over Elgin on Friday.
The Golden Eagles were down 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but took an 11-point advantage into the locker room at the half and never looked back.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play, and Elgin had that energy,” said coach Shane Rivera. “We had a bigger third quarter, and a bigger fourth, too.”
Moses Moses posted 20 points to lead the No. 1 Golden Eagles (21-2, 11-0 OOL), and Mick Schimmel had 19. They’ll finish league play at home against Joseph on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.