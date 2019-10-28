ECHO — It's been so long since the Echo Cougars volleyball team has been crowned district champions that coach Janice Scott had a hard time recalling.
"It's been a while," she said. "There's been (Echo) teams previously that have gone to districts, but not won it."
Scott's team changed that Saturday on its home court.
The Cougars opened the Big Sky District Tournament with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Ione/Arlington before recording another three-set win in the form of a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 victory against South Wasco County.
"It is so awesome," Scott said of winning the district title. "The girls were so ready for today. Everything that we had been telling them and asking them to do, they did. It just all came together."
Faith McCarty, Elliot Glenn, Morgan Hendrix, and Katrina Morrison all served 100% against the Cardinals. McCarty also added five kills and 12 assists, while Glenn chipped in eight kills, and Natalie Toombs 24 digs. Tylene Skillman went 14 of 15 at the service line, had five aces, 10 kills, and put up four blocks.
Skillman would go on to serve 100% against South Wasco County with 11 kills and five blocks. McCarty was 11 of 13 with seven kills, 12 assists, and 17 digs. Glenn also had 17 digs, along with eight kills. Hendrix recorded six assists.
Echo (19-7) will have a bye for the first round of the 1A volleyball state championships, and will host the second round Saturday.
Boys soccer
UMATILLA 7, FOUR RIVERS 0 — Jefri Coria netted a hat trick, and the Vikings also got goals from Oliver Burmann, Cesar de la Cruz, Alexis Ruiz, and Jose Alaniz as the Umatilla Vikings posted an Eastern Oregon League road win Saturday over Four Rivers.
The Vikings were up by just one in the first half, but returned to score six more goals to rout the Falcons for the second time this season.
Umatilla (7-4-1, 6-2 EOL) hosts Ukiah/Long Creek for another Eastern Oregon League matchup at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
MCLOUGHLIN 1, BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 0 — The Pioneers got one goal from junior forward Kael Castruita, and that was all it took to end their Greater Oregon League regular season with a road win in Ontario on Saturday.
"We won, but it was a really close game," Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. "It was really chilly. The wind was blowing. The weather was horrible."
Mac-Hi (7-5-2, 3-2-1 GOL) finished the regular season No. 2 of 4 in the Greater Oregon League.
RIVERSIDE 9, NYSSA 0 — Ulyses Lopez led the Pirates with two goals to help the Pirates to their second consecutive 9-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.
"It was senior night," Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. "The game was for the seniors, and the players who haven't participated much this season."
The Eastern Oregon League's top-ranked and unbeaten Pirates (10-3, 9-0 EOL) close out the regular season at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Irrigon.
Girls soccer
BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 1, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers ended their season with a seven-match skid after Saturday's road loss to the Greater Oregon League's third-ranked Baker Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (1-10-1, 0-6 GOL) finished at the bottom of the conference standings.
Girls swimming
HERMISTON AT LAST CHANCE MEET — The Bulldogs swim team posted more than 40 personal or season records at the Last Chance Invite in Walla Walla, Washington, to close out their regular season Saturday.
Among the district qualifiers, Hailey Gardner qualified in the 200-meter freestyle, and Kora Tretteen in the 500 freestyle. Halle Thomas posted qualifying times in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Halle Jones, a first-time junior varsity qualifier, also earned a trip to districts in the 100 backstroke.
"They swam with no regrets," coach Sara Sargent said.
These swimmers will join Abigail Sharon, Georgie Stevenson, Laly Morfin, Bailey Young, Konnie Hahn, Mattison Christensen, McKenna Christensen, Gretchen Barton, Emilee Meyers, and Breanna Simpson at districts in Kelso, Washington, on Nov. 8-9.
