ECHO — Echo won its fourth straight match and its third five-setter of the season with a 18-25, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24, 15-8 win over South Wasco County at home.
“It was kind of a nail biter,” Echo coach Janice Scott said.
Tied 1-1 in the third set, Echo got the momentum swing it needed when a long rally ended in one of Elliot Glenn seven kills on the night.
“I remember looking over at the players on the bench and asking ‘Did anybody time that?’” Scott said, laughing.
Echo took that momentum and despite losing the third set, won the next two and were in control by the fifth set.
“We were just locked in,” she said.
Tylene Skillman led with 16 kills and five blocks, while Faith McCarty and Lillian Wallis each tallied double-doubles in digs and assists.
Echo (8-4, 2-0) plays Joseph for the third time this year on Friday at home.
Volleyball
ELGIN 3, HELIX 0 — Helix fought hard but fell in straight sets at home to Elgin 25-22, 25-15, 28-26 without the team’s top hitter and a key passer in Lexie Mize.
Helix (1-8, 1-1) takes a break from Old Oregon League play with home tournament matches with McLoughlin and Umatilla on Thursday.
RIVERSIDE 3, STEVENSON 1 — Riverside recovered from a first-set loss to rattle off three straight for the 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 win at Stevenson.
“We played really well as a team,” Pirates’ coach Marie Cain said. “We celebrated the good parts and that momentum really carried us through.”
Delmy Barerra tallied 12 digs, five aces and five kills in the win for Riverside. She was joined by Lily Rockwell’s 20 digs and nine aces, seven of which came one after the other. Megan Hegar also had four kills and three blocks.
Riverside (3-8, 1-0) returns to Eastern Oregon League play at Irrigon on Thursday.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, IRRIGON 1 — Irrigon dropped a four-set home match to Tri-Cities Prep 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17.
“We started out really well and were in system,” Knights’ coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “Then in the fourth set we just sort of lost juice.”
Haley White and Alyssa Luna led the team with 16 and eight kills respectively. Emma Mueller also had 35 assists and Makenna Collins had five aces and 36 digs.
Irrigon (9-4) hosts Riverside to start Eastern Oregon League play on Thursday.
LA GRANDE 3, MAC-HI 0 — La Grande swept McLoughlin 25-9, 25-16, 25-8 in the team’s Greater Oregon League opener.
McLoughlin’s Sydney Dibble registered 19 digs and Leslie Diaz contributed 36 assists, while Jaycee Deal led with four kills and Sophia Olivia connected on four aces from the service line.
“I”m completely proud of how our team played tonight,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said, noting the Tigers are the league favorites. “They actually kind of got in La Grande’s head a little, which was phenomenal. They always played up and never played down.”
Mac-Hi (1-9, 0-1) plays in a nonleague tournament against Helix and Umatilla on Thursday.
Girls soccer
WHITE SALMON 3, IRRIGON 1 — Junior Brianna Perez scored the Knights lone goal as Irrigon fell 3-1 in a nonleague game at White Salmon.
Despite the loss, head coach Ivan Navarrete is happy to see his team making strides.
“We have a lot of young players who are starting to understand the game better,” he said. “We’re slowly starting to come together.”
Irriogn (0-3-1) begins Eastern Oregon League play at home against Four Rivers on Saturday.
UMATILLA 2, MAC-HI 0 — Goals from Taylor Durfey and Patty Burres propelled the Vikings to its first win of the season on Tuesday.
“It was a good team effort,” coach Tim Lee said. “It was a step in the right direction. Our defense was locked down.”
Umatilla (1-2-1) hit the road to face La Grande for their final nonleague match on Thursday.
KENNEWICK 4, HERMISTON 3 — Hermiston lost a close Mid-Columbia Conference game to Kennewick 4-3 at home.
“The biggest thing is that it is a tough loss, but when you don’t have everyone at 100% and they give you everything they’ve got it’s hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Freddy Guizar said. “We did our best with what we had.”
Kennewick scored the only goal in the first half, which set up a tumultuous second half of scoring back and forth. Cydney Lind, Jocilyn Morrison and Jiselle Gonzalez each scored for Hermiston in the loss.
The Bulldogs (0-4, 0-4) go for their first victory agains winless Pasco at home on Thursday.
Boys soccer
PRESCOTT 10, IRRIGON 1 — Irrigon suffered its first loss of the season 10-1 at Prescott.
Jacob Ayala scored the Knights only goal as the team improved its passing in the second half.
Irrigon (3-1, 2-0) returns to Eastern Oregon League action at home against Four Rivers on Saturday.
MAC-HI 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Vikings went scoreless against Mac-Hi on Tuesday afternoon.
The Umatilla hosting team was down 1-0 at the half before the Pioneers sank two more goals in the final 40 minutes.
“We had a few chances, but failed to score,” coach Pedro Ortiz said.
Umatilla (1-1-1) host La Grande on Thursday. Mac-Hi (3-2-1) host Ontario for a Greater Oregon League opener on Saturday.
