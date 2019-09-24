ECHO — Echo volleyball remained perfect in the Big Sky League behind a stellar serving performance from Faith McCarty in a straight set win over Sherman 25-21, 25-4, 25-12.
”It took a while to get things in motion,” Echo coach Janice Scott said. “But once we knuckled down and tightened up, we got back in system and found a groove.”
In the second set, McCarty went on a tear of 20 straight serves, tallying several of her 13 aces in the match along the way.
While Sherman struggled to return many of her serves into play, even those they could get their hands on were well handled by Echo. Scott said the 25-4 score may be the most lopsided set she can ever remember being a part of.
McCarty added 13 assists to give her a double-double for the night, while Tylene Skillman and Elliot Owen found the floor for eight and six kills respectively.
Echo (10-4, 4-0) travels to take on Ione/Arlington in a road league match on Thursday.
Volleyball
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, CONDON 1 — Ione/Arlington moved to .500 in Big Sky League play with a four-set win at Condon 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16 in head coach Teren Humphrey’s debut on the sideline.
“With Monday being the first practice as the head coach we stressed a lot about the importance of serving and passing,” Humphrey said. “Overall, it was a great team effort with everyone stepping up at important times and they adjusted well to a few changes that were made the day before.”
Grace Ogden led the Cardinals with nine kills while Isabella Mastriona and Tresslyn McCurry combined for 15 aces.
Ione/Arlington (5-4, 2-2) returns for a home league match against Echo on Thursday.
IMBLER 3, HELIX 0 — Helix fell in straight sets at home to Old Oregon league foe Imbler 25-18, 25-10, 25-14.
“Even though the scores look pretty uneven, they were long rallies and hard fought points,” Helix coach Caitlin Steele said. “[We] had real moments good volleyball out there, but as always [there’s] room for improvement.”
Sidelined recently from her position as a starting outside hitter, Lexie Mize played in limited action while Kyleen Stahancyk notched 13 digs, three kills and four aces in the loss.
Helix (2-10, 1-2) continues league play at Cove on Friday.
ELGIN 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — After a two week break, Nixyaawii fell in straight sets in Old Oregon League action at Elgin 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.
“Bottom line is we didn’t serve well enough tonight,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Maddern said.
The team served barely over 50%, a disappointing dip from Nixyaawii’s previous strong performance at the service line according to Maddern.
Nixyaawii (1-5, 0-2) plays next in another league match at Wallowa on Saturday.
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 1 — Pendleton dropped a four-set match at The Dalles 15-25, 17-25, 25-7, 24-26.
”We were passing nails tonight but we struggled connecting at the net,” Buckaroos coach Amanda Lapp said.
Daisy Jenness connected the most for Pendleton, leading the team with eight kills in the loss. Carissa Cooley and Emma House also each had 12 digs in the loss.
Pendleton (4-4, 1-1) continues Intermountain Conference play versus Crook County at home on Thursday.
Girls soccer
STEVENSON 5, RIVERSIDE 3 — Riverside lost 5-3 at Stevenson in a competitive game after having to change up the lineup following injuries.
“I feel like we played hard enough to win,” Pirates coach Carlos Velasco said.
Yoanna Lopez found the back of the net twice and Marisol Pacheco added another goal in the loss.
Riverside (2-2-1) opens Eastern Oregon League play at Umatilla on Thursday.
WHITE SALMON 2, IRRIGON 1 — In a rematch from a week ago, Irrigon fell for the second time to While Salmon this season with a 2-1 loss at home.
“We played a lot better than last week,” Knights coach Ivan Navaratte said. “Overall, it was a good learning experience.”
After a scoreless first half, Irrigon took the lead off the foot of Johana Munoz five minutes into the second but Navaratte said the defense “sort of collapsed” shortly after.
Irrigon (0-5-1, 0-1-1) return to league play on Saturday at home versus Nyssa.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 4, THE DALLES/DUFUR 3 — McLoughlin defeated The Dalles/Dufur 4-3 on the road.
The sun and visibility played a big role in the game, with the Pioneers taking a first half lead on one end of the field behind two goals from Christopher Garcia. But with the field switched, long balls from The Dalles/Dufur got lost in the sun and resulted in a close game.
McLoughlin (4-3-1, 0-1) plays another road nonleague game at Marist Catholic on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.