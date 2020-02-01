ECHO — Faith McCarty scored a team-high 31 points, including nine 3-pointers, as the Echo Cougar girls bounced back from a two-game skid and knocked down a massive 74-36 Big Sky League home victory over South Wasco County on Saturday.
Tylene Skillman followed with 17 points for the Cougars (13-7, 7-2 BSL), and she and McCarty led the team with five rebounds each. Rachel McCarty added 15 points and a team-high seven steals to the blowout victory.
South Wasco County got a team-high 12 points from Jade McCoy, and 10 from Destiny Mora-Lope.
Echo, ranked at the top of the BSL standings, hosts the Blue Mountain Conference's Pilot Rock in a nonleague matchup on Tuesday. Game time is at 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 54, WALLOWA 42 — A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter, and pressing defense, helped secure the Golden Eagles' third league win at home on Saturday.
Lark Moses led Nixyaawii with a team-high 16 points, and Sophie Bronson chipped in 12 points. Kyella Picard led the team in rebounds with 12.
The Golden Eagles (7-10, 3-3 OOL) will be on the road against Powder Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
STANFIELD 59, VERNONIA 56 — The Tigers overcame a sluggish first quarter performance, in which they trailed 19-9, to defeat the Loggers in a non-league road game on Saturday.
Nyah Tejeda led Stanfield with a team-high 17 points.
Vernonia's Brooklynn Walters made six 3-point shots to finish with a game-high 18 points.
Stanfield (17-3, 7-1 BMC) will host Union at 6 p.m. on Friday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 47, DUFUR 36 — The Cardinals, despite facing a pressuring defense deployed by the Rangers, remained undisturbed to win a home league game on Saturday.
Jessica Medina led Ione/Arlington with a game-high 16 points.
Dufur's Piper Neal, who was the only double-digit scorer, finished with 11 points.
The Cardinals (12-7, 7-3 BSL) will travel to Pendleton for a non-league game at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
UNION 52, PILOT ROCK 16 — The Rockets lost a road league game against the Bobcats on Saturday.
Pilot Rock's Emily Lambert had a team-high six points.
Callie Glenn of Union led all scorers with a game-high 15 points.
ONTARIO 41, MAC-HI 40 — The Pioneers ended up on the losing side of a back-and-forth league game against the Tigers at home on Saturday.
Ontario clinched a five-point lead in the fourth quarter before Mac-Hi chipped the deficit back to one point before the buzzer.
"It was back-and-forth for most of the game," Pioneers head coach Chris Bryant said. "We just couldn't get that last shot."
Daniela Angel led Mac-Hi with a team-high 12 points. The loss dropped Mac-Hi to a five-game losing skid.
Ontario's Sydney Esquivel chipped in a game-high 13 points.
The Pioneers (8-12, 1-3 GOL) will host Touchet at 6 p.m. Wednesday
The Rockets (5-14, 1-8 BMC) hit the road for next game, which will be played against Echo at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
BURNS 44, UMATILLA 28 — The Vikings, despite a tough defensive effort, had a hard time knocking down shots leading to a home loss against the Hilanders on Saturday.
Umatilla's Taylor Durfey turned in a team-high 14 points.
Kaya Dobson led Burns with a game-high 20 points.
The Vikings (5-15, 1-5 EOL) will head on the road to face Nyssa at 6 p.m. (MT) on Friday.
NYSSA 51, RIVERSIDE 34 — The Pirates could not overcome a slow first quarter, in which they trailed 18-2, leading to a home league loss against the Bulldogs.
Jasmin Lopez led Riverside with a team-high 12 points.
Nyssa's Hailey Castro finished with a game-high 14 points.
The Pirates (4-15, 2-4 EOL) will take on Vale, on the road, at 5 p.m. on Friday.
ENTERPRISE 65, WESTON-MCEWEN 28 — Cloe Davis had a team-high eight points, six rebounds, and three steals, but the Outlaws ran away with a Blue Mountain Conference victory in Athena on Saturday.
"We're starting to execute as a team much better than the start of the season, but we need to shoot at a higher percentage to compete with teams such as Enterprise," TigerScots head coach Jeff Griggs said. "I was extremely proud of our tenacity and grit throughout the game."
Weston-McEwen (2-18, 0-9 BMC) hosts Grant Union on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 68, WALLOWA 38 — The Golden Eagles, despite being short-handed, turned in a dominant performance against the Cougars on Saturday at home to remain undefeated in league play.
Tyasin Burns led Nixyaawii with a game-high 36 points.
Wallowa's Tristan Bales turned in a team-high eight points.
The Golden Eagles' (15-4, 6-0 OOL) next game will be on the road against Powder Valley at 7:30 p.m on Thursday.
STANFIELD 74, VERNONIA 54 — The Tigers' stout defense, which finished the game with 10 steals, earned them a lopsided nonleague road victory against the Loggers on Saturday.
Uriel Carrillo and Mario Sanchez both scored 15 points to lead Stanfield.
Vernonia's Kale Sullivan finished with a game-high 24 points.
The Tigers (11-9, 5-3 BMC) will host Union at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 58, DUFUR 34 — The Cardinals' ability to switch from a man-to-man to a zone defensive team against the Rangers led to a dominant Big Sky League home win on Saturday.
Wesley Goad led Ione/Arlington with a game-high 15 points.
Dufur's Jacob Peters tallied a team-high 12 points.
The Cardinals (15-4, 7-3 BSL) will be on the road against Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HEPPNER 74, GRANT UNION 68 — The Mustangs held the Prospectors to nine points or less for the first two quarters, but dropped the next two before rallying for a double-overtime Blue Mountain Conference road victory on Saturday evening.
Jackson Lehman led Heppner (10-8, 5-3 BMC) with 26 points, while Jayden Wilson had 21.
Heppner will travel to Enterprise on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
PILOT ROCK 44, UNION 38 — The Rockets were able to overcome a lethargic first half of basketball — the game was tied at 13 at halftime — and pull away in the fourth quarter to earn a league win against the Bobcats on the road on Saturday.
Pilot Rock's Payton Thurman finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.
Jace Phillips led Union with a team-high 12 points.
The Rockets (16-3, 6-3 BMC) will take on Echo, on the road, in a non-league game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
ENTERPRISE 63, WESTON-MCEWEN 48 — Theo White had a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, but the TigerScots could not best Enterprise in Saturday's Blue Mountain Conference home contest.
Weston-McEwen (4-16, 1-8 BMC) hosts Grant Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
ELGIN 62, HELIX 25 — The Grizzlies were unable to overcome a stagnant first quarter, in which they trailed 14-4, leading to a road league loss against the Huskies on Saturday.
Elijah Springer led Helix with a team-high 12 points.
Kaden McClure helped Elgin to its sixth league win with a game-high 21 points.
The Grizzlies (5-14, 0-8 OOL) will face Nixyaawii on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
MAC-HI 44, ONTARIO 31 — The Pioneers played stout defense to earn a league win against the Tigers on Saturday at home, led by Marcellus Brinkley with 16 points.
Jake Hartley led Ontario with a team-high 13 points.
The Pioneers (8-11, 2-2 GOL) will host Touchet at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
UMATILLA 58, BURNS 51 — Omar Campos led with 16 points, and Andrew Earl 14 as the Vikings made off with an Eastern Oregon League home win on Saturday.
Umatilla (11-19, 4-2 EOL) travels to Nyssa on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
HEPPNER 56, GRANT UNION 46 — Rebounding from their season's earlier loss to the Prospectors, the Mustangs took home a Blue Mountain Conference home win over Grant Union on Saturday afternoon.
Heppner (11-6, 4-4 BMC) hits the road to Enterprise on Friday at 6 p.m.
NYSSA 44, RIVERSIDE 35 — The Pirates were unable to hit critical late game free throws, which led to a home league loss against the Bulldogs.
Juan Reyna led Riverside with a game-high 13 points.
Nyssa's Leonardo Barba chipped in a team- and game-high 13 points.
The Pirates (12-7, 3-3 EOL) will take on Vale, on the road, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Boys swimming
The Bulldogs finished in fourth place in the MCC Championships on Saturday.
Hermiston will be sending Preston Strong, Rian Middleton, Ivan Ely Cardenas, Blaine Stuart, Benjamin VanderStelt and Koi Mikami to district qualifiers in their respective events.
The highest individual placer of the day was Strong, who finished eighth in the boys 200-yard individual medley.
District qualifiers will take place Friday and Saturday at Kelso High School.
Men's basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 80, COLUMBIA BASIN 65 — Wes Persinger had a game-high 18 points and 11 defensive rebounds as the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region's bottom-ranked Timberwolves snapped a 12-game skid on their home court on Saturday afternoon.
Blue Mountain (5-18, 1-9 NWAC) hosts Wenatchee Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 76, COLUMBIA BASIN 67 — Madi McKrola poured in a game-high 27 points, and Katie Skramstad followed with 14 and added in five assists and five rebounds, as Blue Mountain ended a nine-game skid on their home court on Saturday.
The Timberwolves (3-18, 1-9 NWAC) stay at home to welcome Wenatchee Valley on Saturday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.