The Nixyaawii boys were the Old Oregon League favorites from the start, but Joseph set out to challenge them in Saturday's district championships.
In the end, the Golden Eagles made off with a 54-42 win to claim the league's No. 1 spot, but not before facing their season's strongest opposition yet.
"This was definitely one of the toughest games we've had," said coach Shane Rivera. "(Joseph) limits the number of possessions you have. They're good enough to take care of the ball without turning it over too much."
Nixyaawii is used to asserting dominance right from the start, but this time, they were up by just one point — 22-21 — at the half. And when Joseph trailed 33-32 going into the final quarter, something had to change.
"My kids are used to quicker success," Rivera said. "When that doesn't happen, they tend to rush things. Joseph wanted to slow the game down, and we're used to an uptempo game."
The Golden Eagles pulled together a 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter, driven by Mick Schimmel, who poured in 10 points to lead the charge.
Tyasin Burns also scored seven of his nine points in the final eight minutes.
"We figured it out and adjusted to their pace," Rivera said. "Joseph is a well-coached team, but we kept up the pressure and found holes in their defense. It was a good fourth quarter."
Schimmel sunk 20 points to lead the Golden Eagles (24-2, 12-0). They'll have to win their sub-state home game this weekend before going for the state title.
Boys hoops
GRANT UNION 55, STANFIELD 37 — Stanfield took the No. 4 spot in the Blue Mountain Conference after Saturday's districts loss to Grant Union.
The Tigers trailed just 24-17 at halftime before Grant Union came to life to put the game out of reach.
"I'm proud of the boys for not giving up, even when they knew there wasn't much on the line," said coach Devin Bailey. "If we won, we wouldn't have gone to state, and if we lost, we wouldn't have, either. But they stayed in the game the entire way through."
Senior Cody Griffin and junior Rene Sanchez posted eight points to lead the Tigers (12-14, 7-5 BMC) in their season's final game.
"My goal this year was to develop leaders," Bailey said. "My seniors absolutely filled in that role. They gave guidance to the younger guys. I don't think we achieved what we wanted to, but it was a lesson, and hopefully next year, we'll come out and play strong from the start."
Girls hoops
IONE 45, DUFUR 29 — A fourth quarter run helped Ione take home a Big Sky League districts win on Saturday.
The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, but Jessica Medina hit a 3-pointer to spark a 17-6 fourth quarter comeback.
"It was a hard-fought game," said coach Nathan Heideman. "(Dufur) got worn out and flustered, and we took advantage of that."
Medina posted 19 points to lead the Cardinals (18-4, 12-1 BSL), and Marie Chretien added 10.
Ione will compete in a regional playoff game on Wednesday at Joseph.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 44, ECHO 41 — Echo may have lost their district championship game in Madras, but coach Heather Madison couldn't be more proud of her team.
"They played an amazing game," she said. "It really back-and-forth. After the game, I told the girls, 'Don't hang your heads, because we didn't leave anything on the court. There are still games ahead. It is what it is.'"
The Cougars led 22-21 at the half, and took another one-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Redsides hit three at the line to stay out front in the final minute.
Faith McCarty drained 14 points to lead the No. 2 Cougars (13-13, 10-4 BSL), and Tylene Skillman added 11.
McCarty and Skillman were also named to the Big Sky League's 1st team all-stars that night. Rachel McCarty was an honorable mention.
Echo will host the first round of their state playoffs on Wednesday against Southwest Christian.
HEPPNER 62, GRANT UNION 57 — The Heppner girls came out ahead to close the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament on Saturday, claiming the league's No. 1 spot.
"Our defense ticked it in for us tonight," said coach Robert Wilson. "We talked all week about playing aggressive offense, and we did that tonight, too. The shots just kept falling."
The Mustangs (18-8, 8-4) took a whopping 31 points from Syndey Wilson. Jacee Currin followed with 17.
"Sydney's been playing basketball all her life," Wilson said. "She knows how to put herself in the right positions to make the right plays."
