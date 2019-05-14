On Tuesday, Kendra Hart hurled her season’s best game.
The junior lefty struck out 16 to help her Echo/Stanfield softball team take down Mac-Hi’s junior varsity 7-0 in a nonleague matchup that closed the regular season. She kept a no-hitter going until the bottom of the sixth inning, where she gave up her first of only two hits.
“I was proud of her for coming back and pitching her first game in a week and a half,” said coach Janice Scott. “I think she’s proud of herself, as well. She knew her team needed her.”
Faith McCarty posted two inside-the-park home runs.
The Cougars (15-7, 5-7 BMC) finished at No. 4 in the Blue Mountain Conference standings. Scott said the team has a shot at making it into the first round of the 1A/2A state playoffs, which starts on Monday.
Softball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKAIH 12, HEPPNER/IONE 7 — Both teams got 10 hits, but it would be Pilot Rock who got to end their regular season with the win on Tuesday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Rockets tied things up in the second with Kyle Gaines’ two-run homer on her first pitch. The Rockets pulled away for good with three runs in the bottom of the third off singles from Brooke Howland and Victoria Walker.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 14, IRRIGON 2 — The Irrigon Knights couldn’t overcome the Outlaws in Tuesday’s Eastern Oregon League playoff game in Enterprise.
Irrigon (10-14, 7-5 EOL) finished the regular season at No. 4 in conference play.
Baseball
DUFUR/SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 10-15, WESTON-MCEWEN 0-2 — The TigerScots went without a hit in the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader in Dufur. Meanwhile, the Rangers slammed 11 hits to end the game in five innings.
Dufur pitcher Isaac Anthony’s no-hitter also included 13 strikeouts.
Weston-McEwen tied game two at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning, when Chance McDowell’s single on a full count scored a run. But the Rangers finally broke out the bats in the top of the seventh, scoring nine runs.
Weston-McEwen (6-13, 6-7 BMC) finished as the No. 5 seed in the Blue Mountain Conference.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 16, UNION/COVE 6 (5) — The No. 2-ranked Rockets (12-7, 9-5 BMC) made quick work of their Union visitors, posting two five-run innings to invoke the 10-run rule and end their regular season with a win.
The Rockets got going in the bottom of the first when Ben Combs homered on his first pitch at bat, scoring two runs. Union put up four runs in the fifth inning when DJ Coon hit a grand slam, but it would not be enough to overcome Pilot Rock.
Boys tennis
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 TOURNAMENT — On Saturday in Kennewick, Weston-McEwen’s Lebraun Albert battled his way through the singles winner’s bracket, defeating Nyssa’s Colton Ridlisbacher and Baker’s Shane Cunningham, but lost to Baker’s Zachary Schwin in the championship match, 6-1, 6-0.
Baker placed first in the team standings with a score of 30. Vale placed second with 17, and Weston-McEwen third with 13.
Girls tennis
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 TOURNAMENT — Mac-Hi’s Daisy Alvarez may have started Saturday’s Special District 4 tournament with a loss to Nyssa’s Chloe Richards, but proceeded to defeat Condon’s Margaret Campbell and Vale’s Flavia Bruton to take the consolation championship.
Baker took first place with a team score of 20. Sherman won second with 16, and Vale third with 15.
