Gibson McCurry scored 14 points, and Justin McAninch 12 to close Heppner’s regular season out with a 71-52 home victory over Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock rallied to outscore the Mustangs 16-12 in the final quarter, but Heppner was already ahead 59-36 at the start.
The Rockets were led by Christian Haskell with a game-high 16 points.
Heppner (17-7, 11-1 BMC) finished at No. 1 in Blue Mountain Conference action. They begin district competition on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Pilot Rock (3-18, 2-9 BMC) will finish their season on Friday with a home contest against Union.
Boys hoops
UNION 74, WESTON-MCEWEN 70 — The TigerScots came close, but couldn’t manage a win during Wednesday’s road game.
Weston-McEwen (4-18, 2-9) will host their season’s final game on Friday against Stanfield.
Girls hoops
HEPPNER 56, PILOT ROCK 34 — Heppner (15-8, 7-4 BMC) ended the regular season at No. 3 in the Blue Mountain Conference after Wednesday’s home win.
Jacee Currin poured in 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the way, and Syndey Wilson added 15 points.
The Rockets were led by Kaitelyn Evans with 13 points. She also shot 5 of 7 at the line.
Pilot Rock (8-12, 2-8 BMC) wraps up their season with a home game against Union on Friday.
UNION 63, WESTON-MCEWEN 21 — The TigerScots took home a loss after falling to Union on Wednesday.
Trinity Hearn posted six points to lead Weston-McEwen (5-16, 0-10 BMC) and Katie Vescio chipped in five.
“We played really hard,” said coach Mike Giusti. “We just didn’t make shots and had some turnover issues. But the girls really competed.”
The TigerScots return home Friday to end their season with a game against Stanfield.
