The Mustangs edged out Grant Union in a tense home game to open Blue Mountain Conference boys basketball play with a 59-55 win.
The Prospectors took a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter before Heppner came back to grab a 30-27 advantage at the half. They outscored Grant Union 16-15 in the third and matched them 13-13 in the fourth.
Justin McAninch posted 14 points to lead Heppner, and Trent Smith had 13.
Heppner (1-0, 6-5) travel to Stanfield on Saturday.
DUFUR 78, ECHO 49 — Still in search of their season’s first win, the Cougars lost their second league game in a Friday home game against Dufur.
Charlie White posted a team-high 20 points, and Devan Craig dropped 16.
Echo (0-2, 0-8) hosts the two-day Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament beginning on Friday, Dec. 28.
NIXYAAWII 76, YAKIMA TRIBAL 63 — The Golden Eagles improved to 8-1 after a nonleague home game against Yakima Tribal on Friday.
Yakima claimed the first quarter 22-18, but Nixyaawii tied it up 38-38 at halftime. The Golden Eagles pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Yakima 20-8.
Mick Schimmel led Nixyaawii with 23 points, and Deven Barkley had 22.
The Golden Eagles will play Ione at Echo’s Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament on Friday, Dec. 28.
HELIX 47, KLICKITAT 37 — The Grizzlies opened their holiday invite with a victory over Klickitat, Wash., on Friday.
Helix was down 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, largely because of 10 turnovers. They came back to outscore Klickitat 15-5 in the second and 18-9 in the third to pull ahead.
“It was kinda sloppy, but we got the job done,” said coach Zach Orem.
Helix (4-5) continues the invite on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
MAC-HI 48, CASCADE 43 — The Pioneers narrowly secured a win against Cascade at the Cougar’s holiday tourney on Friday.
Mac-Hi (7-2) will move forward in the tourney on Saturday against a team to be determined.
Girls
HELIX 45, TROUT LAKE 36 — Hannah Christman posted 10 points to lead the way to a Helix home victory over Trout Lake on Friday.
The Grizzlies (3-6) host Klickitat, Wash. on Saturday.
GRANT UNION 65, HEPPNER 53 — The Heppner girls dropped their league opener to the visiting Prospectors on Friday night.
Sydney Wilson led with 27 points for the Mustangs, and Jacee Currin had 17.
Heppner (0-1, 6-4) faces Stanfield in a Saturday road game.
ECHO 53, DUFUR 41 — The Cougars improved to 2-0 in the Blue Mountain Conference and 3-4 overall in a Friday home game against Dufur.
Rachel McCarty posted 22 points to lead the way. Faith McCarty scored 15.
Echo will host the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament starting Friday, Dec. 28.
CASCADE 48, MAC-HI 20 — Cascade handed the Pioneers their 10th straight loss on Friday night. The game kicked off Cascade’s holiday tourney.
“We had a rough start, but came back in the second half and played much better,” said Mac-Hi coach Brooke Michaud. “Cascade plays tough pressure defense.”
The Pioneers (0-10) will play Gladstone in the tournament’s second round on Saturday.
