The end has arrived for the Heppner boys.
The Blue Mountain Conference’s No. 1 team fell 56-38 to Kennedy in the first round of the 2A playoffs on Friday night.
“The kids played hard,” said coach Jeremy Rosenbalm. “They came out and played great in the first half. They executed well and stuck to the game plan.”
Kennedy’s 16-3 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Tyler Carter posted 14 points and a 60 percent shooting accuracy from the field to lead the Mustangs. Dakota Howard sunk nine, and Trent Smith had seven.
“I couldn’t be more proud — they came out and fought,” Rosenbalm said. “Unfortunately, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but that’s how it goes in sports sometimes — some teams have to end their season early.”
The Mustangs (18-8, 11-1 BMC) were ranked 14th overall in the 2A division.
Boys hoops
SUTHERLIN 59, UMATILLA 39 — The Vikings missed out on a trip to the 3A state tournament after dropping their play-in game to Sutherlin on Friday.
“It was a tough game,” said coach Scott Bow. “We played pretty well for three quarters, but then we made 17 fouls and gave (Sutherlin) 26 free throws to lose the game in the fourth.”
Andrew Earl scored 14 points, and Uriel Garcia had 12 to lead Umatilla (19-8, 6-4 EOL). They ended as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Oregon League, and No. 8 in the 3A division.
“The kids played hard all the way through,” Bow said of his team’s season. “But it wasn’t the greatest way to end on a situation like tonight.”
(0) comments
