The Heppner girls are now in the running for the 2A state title after Saturday's 59-47 home win over Santiam.
The Mustangs ran away with the first quarter 19-7 and stayed out front the rest of the game. Although Santiam posted a 22-14 run in the fourth quarter, they were unable to recover.
Sydney Wilson posted a game-high 18 points and shot 9-of-12 at the line to lead the Mustangs (19-8, 9-4 BMC). Madison Combe followed with 13, and Jacee Currin 10. The team ended at the top of the Blue Mountain Conference standings.
With Saturday's play-in game put away, Heppner will kick off the 2A state playoffs on Thursday against Oakland at the Pendleton Convention Center. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.