Heppner handed the Blue Mountain Conference's No. 1 team its first league loss Saturday night.
The Mustangs upended host Grant Union 63-52 behind Sydney Wilson's 24 points.
"They (Grant Union) are a very tough team," Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. "They're really aggressive in their defense. Our girls played really hard. We forced them to make some tough shots. We came out and played some good team basketball."
The Mustangs (15-6, 7-2) hold the No. 3 spot in the BMC standings.
BAKER 58, MAC-HI 16 — The visiting Bulldogs went on a 23-0 run in the second quarter to seal a Greater Oregon League victory over the Pioneers.
Marion Monsen and Emma Leber each had four points to lead the Pioneers (1-18, 0-4 GOL). Mac-Hi will play at Touchet, Wash., in a nonleague game Tuesday.
ECHO 53, SHERMAN COUNTY 31 — The Cougars ended a two-game slide with a Big Sky League road win over the Huskies.
Echo improved to 7-3 in league play with the win, and sit third in the league standings.
Echo broke open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 25-4.
Tylene Skillman posted a team-high 20 points for Echo, while Faith McCarty had 16.
The Cougars (9-10 overall) will host Stanfield on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
ELGIN 48, HELIX 39 — Annie Wood scored a team-high 16 points, but it wasn't enough for the host Grizzlies to escape the Huskies in Old Oregon League action.
Arianna Krol added 15 points for Helix.
The Grizzlies (4-14, 1-7 OOL) travel to Nixyaawii on Friday for an OOL game.
WALLOWA 47, NIXYAAWII 41 — The Golden Eagles fell to 2-5 in Old Oregon League play with a road loss to the Cougars.
Nixyaawii (9-9 overall) will host Helix on Friday.
Boys hoops
SHERMAN COUNTY 62, ECHO 38 — The Huskies extended the Cougars' losing streak to seven games with a home win in Big Sky League action.
Charlie White shot 60 percent from the floor and led Echo with 15 points. Braden MacPherson added eight points.
Echo (2-18, 1-11 BSL) hosts Stanfield on Tuesday in nonleague play.
BAKER 47, MAC-HI 31 — The Pioneers' four game win streak came to a halt with a home loss to the league-leading Bulldogs in Greater Oregon League play.
Mac-Hi (12-7, 2-2 GOL) takes a break from league action for a nonleague game at Touchet, Wash., on Tuesday.
GRANT UNION 47, HEPPNER 46 — The Mustangs finally met their match.
The Prospectors handed visiting Heppner it first Blue Mountain Conference loss.
Trent Smith led the Mustangs with 17 points, while Tyler Carter chipped in nine.
Despite the loss, Heppner (14-7, 8-1 BMC) remains atop the conference standings. The Mustangs will play at Enterprise on Friday.
NIXYAAWII 48, WALLOWA 38 — The Golden Eagles rebounded from Friday's nonleague loss to Kittitas with an Old Oregon League win over the Cougars.
Nixyaawii (17-2, 7-0), which remains unbeaten in Old Oregon League action, will play at Pine Eagle on Thursday.
ELGIN 56, HELIX 55 — The last few seconds cost the Grizzlies an Old Oregon League win against the Huskies.
Helix led the first three quarters, but coach Zach Orem said they "came out flat" in the fourth to allow the Huskies to take a five-point lead.
The Grizzlies, who have lost nine in a row, converted all of their free throws down the stretch, but missed a shot off an offensive rebound that would have put them back out front.
"We've been struggling these past couple of weeks," Orem said. "It was nice to be able to get a good game in toward the end of the season."
Helix (4-14, 0-8 OOL) travels to Nixyaawii on Friday.
