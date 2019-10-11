IRRIGON — The host Knights couldn’t break into the end zone even once, but the Heppner Mustangs put up a 38-point first quarter to bury them early, anyway.
The unbeaten Mustangs (6-0, 1-0 BMC) knocked down a 50-0 shutout over Irrigon in a cross-classification contest on Friday night, leaving the Knights without a win so far this season.
Sophomore running back Brock Hisler ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the road victory, and junior quarterback Jayden Wilson threw for 100 yards and two more touchdowns.
Junior running back Blake Wolters put 84 yards on the ground, including a 43-yard carry and another touchdown. Irrigon sophomore wide receiver Frank Chapa ran for a team-high 43 yards.
Heppner visits Weston-McEwen on Friday for a Blue Mountain Conference showdown. Meanwhile, Irrigon (0-6, 0-1 EOL) returns to the Eastern Oregon League with a home game against Vale.
Football
WESTON-MCEWEN 53, RIVERSIDE 0 — The TigerScots combined for 251 rushing yards to shut out Riverside in a 2A Special District 6 contest in Boardman on Friday night.
Senior offensive lineman Kelen McGill had four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 17 yards and another score. Junior running back Nevin Malchow finished with eight carries on 108 yards and a touchdown, and junior wide receiver LeBraun Albert caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
“The kids came out and executed well,” Weston-McEwen coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We minimized our mistakes this game. I’m proud of all the kids’ effort. We had an amazing crowd come to Boardman to support us tonight.”
The TigerScots (3-2, 1-1 SD6) host Heppner on Friday at 7 p.m. Riverside (0-6, 0-2 SD6) will welcome Grant Union.
ENTERPRISE 34, IONE/ARLINGTON 28 — JR Roque ran for two touchdowns and nearly 200 yards, but the host Cardinals fell short in their Big Sky League game against the Outlaws.
“They played really well,” Ione coach JJ Rosenberg said of his team. “It was a tough loss. They made fewer mistakes than we did.”
Wesley Goad also had two touchdowns for the Cardinals (1-5, 0-3 BSL), who will host Imbler next week.
GRANT UNION 32, STANFIELD 0 — The Tigers were held scoreless for the first time this season as the host Prospectors cruised to a Blue Mountain Conference win.
Stanfield (3-2 overall, 1-1 BMC) will play a nonleague game at Vernonia next Friday.
KIONA-BENTON 47, MAC-HI 20 — The host Bears led 21-12 at the half, and never looked back in posting a nonleague win over the Pioneers.
Ki-Be scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt.
Mac-Hi (1-5) will host Phoenix at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
