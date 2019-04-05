Heppner/Ione and Riverside each posted dramatic wins in Friday's doubleheader in Boardman.
Heppner's Hayden Hyatt scored a two-RBI double at the top of the first inning of game one that paved the way to their 12-3 victory over Riverside. It would be the Mustangs' first win of the season.
Riverside's pitching did little to contain their Heppner visitors. Ethan Graham, who spent six innings on the mound, struck out nine, but surrendered seven hits, seven runs, and three walks.
Although Heppner pitcher Kannon Wilkins allowed six walks, three hits, and three runs, he held firm to strike out seven Pirates over five innings.
Wilkins also led the Mustangs' offense, batting 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs. Wyatt Wilhelm followed, batting 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
But Riverside turned the tables in game two, finishing the day with an 18-17 victory on Anthony Rodelo's walk-off single that drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Pirates took an early 5-3 advantage in the first inning, but went scoreless in innings three and four to allow the Mustangs catch up. Heppner held a brief 11-10 lead before Riverside returned at the bottom of the sixth to tie things up.
Rodelo's game-winning single came on a 1-2 count, and would mark Riverside's second win of the season. The senior pitcher ended game two batting a perfect 5 for 5 with four runs and three RBIs. He also struck out four Mustangs, but gave up five hits and six walks.
Francisco Barajas hit 3 for 5 with three runs and five RBIs for the Pirates.
Heppner got seven strikeouts from Hunter Padberg, who also allowed eight runs off 10 hits. Tyler Carter hit 1 for 2 with four runs and another driven in.
The Pirates (2-3) travel to Walla Walla Academy for one final preseason game on Tuesday. The Mustangs (1-4, 0-1 BMC) host resume Blue Mountain Conference action on Tuesday with a home game against Grant Union/Prairie City.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 9, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 — The TigerScots fought through the rain to knock down a road win to open Blue Mountain Conference play on Friday.
"The girls brought the bats and played good defense," said Weston-McEwen coach Jeff Griggs. "McKenna (Stallings) played well in the circle."
Stallings struck out 13 Tigers, and gave up just one hit and one run along the way. Kendra Hart's run at the bottom of the first would be the only time Stanfield would score.
Madison Shell hit a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Weston-McEwen. Tyree Burke was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Weston-McEwen (6-0, 1-0 BMC) remains unbeaten for the season. Stanfield/Echo (6-1, 0-1) face the winless Riverside Pirates in Boardman on Tuesday.
Golf
The Heppner boys won the small school Pendleton Country Club Invite on Friday, led by medalist Kellen Grant, who shot an 80.
The Mustangs finished with 362 points, with Enterprise and Grant Union a distant second at 392.
Kolton Kurata of Vale was second with an 88, followed by Heppner’s Logan Burright (91) and Hunter Greenup (93), and Garrett Lenz of Grant Union (95).
James Stadley of Echo and Reno Ferguson of Heppner tied for eighth with a 98. Dazon Sigo had a 130 to lead Nixyaawii.
For the girls, Heppner was the only complete team, finishing with a 426.
Tori Suto of Wallowa took medalist honors with a 74, followed by Nicole Prophetor of Heppner (85), Amber Treat of Echo (88), Sasha Keown of Heppner (94) and Hadley Marshall of Burns (111).
Caityn Scrivner (115) and Suzy Cason (132) rounded out the Mustangs’ scoring, while Susie Patrick led Nixyaawii with a 119.
Heppner will host Enterprise, Grant Union, Hood River, La Grande and Wallowa on Thursday. Tee time is 1 p.m.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD/ECHO 2, UMATILLA 2 — The Stanfield Tigers and Umatilla Vikings split Friday's tennis matches at Umatilla.
Stanfield's Garrett Wiggins lost two back-to-back singles matches against Umatilla's Conner Journot and Ulises Armenta.
However, the Tigers came back strong with two straight doubles wins. Ricky Carrillo and Uriel Carrillo teamed for a 9-7 win over Umatilla's Lynkin McLead and Izayah Rodarte, and Enrique Arellano and Josue Hernandez defeated Cristian Alaniz and Johan Gonzalez 8-1.
Girls tennis
STANFIELD/ECHO 3, UMATILLA 1 — Zora Gehrke and Hayden McKague both defeated Umatilla's Yaneli Jaime in 8-0 singles matches, and Eida Piercy and Zoe Russell topped the Vikings' Emelda Rubucava and Gaby Coria 8-3 in a doubles contest.
Umatilla got their only win in the day's final doubles match. Maya Rodriguez and Janexy Armenta bested Stanfield's Chelsea Soto and Kiasa Tynkila 8-6.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 8, SOUTHRIDGE 0 — The Bulldogs started scoring goals just three minutes into their home game against the Suns and never let up for their second Mid-Columbia Conference victory of the season.
"We were firing on all cylinders tonight," said coach Rich Harshberger. "Southridge is rebuilding a little bit. It was a pretty one-sided game."
Josue Cadenas scored two goals for Hermiston, and Emilio Leal, Josh Galvez, Gerardo Sotelo, Yovani Razon, and Moises Lopez each put one in, as well. Matt Mendez put an own-goal into play for Southridge to finish off the scoring.
The Suns recorded just four shots-on-goal for the night, but couldn't get one in past Hermiston's goalkeepers.
The Bulldogs travel to Chiawana on Tuesday. Game time is at 7 p.m.
