JOHN DAY — Sydney Wilson had 12 kills, 19 digs and three aces Thursday to lead Heppner to a 25-12, 26-24, 25-20 Blue Mountain Conference win over Grant Union.
With the win, the Mustangs improve to 4-3 in conference play, along with Stanfield, Weston-McEwen and Grant Union.
“It is a fight to get to the next spot,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “It’s a hard thing. You have to fight to get one of five spots to district.”
Nicole Propheter added eight kills for the Mustangs, while Alexis Cutsforth had 15 digs. Marlee Mitchell had nine assists, and Genevieve Smith eight assists.
“Getting a win on the road is important,” Wilson said.
Heppner will play Union and Enterprise on Saturday at Union.
“We will see who comes out and breaks the cycle,” Wilson said.
Volleyball
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The TigerScots narrowly dropped a tight second set, but that didn’t stop them from knocking down another Blue Mountain Conference win at Pilot Rock.
“I was really happy with how we played,” Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said. “The girls were working really hard and trying to do the right thing.”
The fifth-ranked TigerScots opened strong with a 25-17 win in the first set before falling 25-21 in the second. They rallied back with 25-7 and 25-6 wins to close out the match.
“We just had some errors,” White said of the second set. “It was a combination of things. That’s volleyball.”
Ellie Scheibner had 21 assists and was 16 of 17 at the line with three aces. Trinity Hearn posted 10 kills and seven aces to leave the offense, and Carrie Hazen was perfect at the service line, scoring two aces off 11 serves.
Weston-McEwen (13-7, 3-3 BMC) will face Stanfield and Grant Union on Saturday at the Prospectors’ court. Meanwhile, Pilot Rock (2-16, 0-7 BMC) visits Elgin.
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Blue Devils improved to 9-0 in the Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a 25-21, 25-11, 26-24 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Kendall Dowdy led the Bulldogs (3-6 MCC) with 13 assists, 6 digs, four kills and two aces, while Grace Vertrees had six kills, five aces and five dig. Daisy Maddox had six kills; Halee Stubbs 22 digs; and Emma Combes 10 digs.
PENDLETON 3, REDMOND 1 — The bottom-ranked Redmond Panthers were no match for Pendleton on Thursday, who took them down in four sets in an Intermountain Conference matchup.
The Buckaroos (7-7, 3-3 IMC) dropped the first set 25-20, but stayed alive to sweep the next three 25-21, 25-14, 26-24.
“The match started out slow and quiet, but got intense quick,” coach Amanda Lapp said. “We really had to work together for our win tonight, and to keep the momentum.”
Pendleton will host The Dalles Riverhawks on Tuesday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
DUFUR 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 1 — The Cardinals got off to good start against the visiting Rangers, but Dufur rallied the troops for a 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 Big Sky League win.
“We started out really well,” Ione coach Teren Humphrey said. “It has been a busy week with homecoming. Mentally, we weren’t there at all.”
Tresslyn McCurry and Emma Rietmann each had six kills for the Cardinals (7-7, 4-5 BSL), while Eva Martin had 19 assists. Ola Rietmann had 14 digs, and Megan Doherty 10 digs.
The Cardinals will play at Echo on Thursday.
Boys soccer
UMATILLA 12, NYSSA 2 — Following last week’s 16-0 blowout at Irrigon, the 3A/2A/1A Special District 6’s No. 2 Vikings carried that momentum into Thursday’s home win over Nyssa.
Oliver Burman, Alexis Ruiz, and Jose Alaniz put Umatilla out front in the first half, and Coria netted four goals in a second half that put nine more points on the Vikings’ board. Two came from Alaniz to complete a hat trick.
Umatilla (4-3-1, 3-1 EOL) travel to Ukiah/Long Creek on Monday.
RIDGEVIEW 1, PENDLETON 0 — One goal was enough to keep Pendleton down during Thursday’s Intermountain Conference match at Ridgeview.
The match was locked at 0-0 until the final three minutes, when the Ravens finally got on the board.
“We played a really good game, and I’m super proud of the guys,” coach Alex Erazo said. “We’ve grown a lot and have become a very competitive team.”
RIVERSIDE 13, FOUR RIVERS 0 — The Pirates have a five-match streak after Thursday’s home shutout against Four Rivers.
Riverside (6-3, 5-0 EOL) hosts Irrigon on Saturday for another Eastern Oregon League contest. The games begin at 1 p.m.
The Bucks (2-6-1, 2-3 IMC) host Redmond at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls soccer
RIDGEVIEW 8, PENDLETON 0 — The Intermountain Conference’s No. 2 Ravens handed Pendleton a home shutout on Thursday.
“We had a really good first half, and a poor second,” coach Paul Parker said. “It’s indicative of a young team.”
Pendleton (1-8, 1-4 IMC) starts the second half of its league on Thursday with a home match against Redmond. Game time is 5 p.m.
WALLA WALLA 2, HERMISTON 1 (OT) — Sophomore midfielder Sydney Seavert helped the Bulldogs to a 1-0 lead at the half, but the match was all Walla Walla coming out of the locker room.
The Blue Devils scored a goal to knot the score in the second half, and another in overtime to rally past Hermiston in the Mid-Columbia Conference match.
“We outplayed them the whole game,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We had possession of the ball 55% of the time. It just wasn’t in our favor.”
Hermiston (1-11, 1-10 MCC) travel to Clarkston on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 6, FOUR RIVERS 0 — The Pirates’ net stayed untouched during Thursday’s Eastern Oregon League home match against Four Rivers.
Riverside (6-2-1, 3-0 EOL) will host Irrigon at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
