BEND — Mason Lehman returned three punts for touchdowns as Heppner trounced Gold Beach 57-20 in a nonleague football game on Saturday afternoon at Summit High School.
Leman scored on returns of 62 and 52 yards in the first quarter, and 55 yards in the second quarter as the Mustangs (3-0) raced out to a 51-6 lead at the half.
Sophomore running back Brock Hisler led the Mustangs with 75 yards rushing and one touchdown, while junior quarterback Jayden Wilson followed with 68 yards and another touchdown. Wilson also threw for 21 yards and one TD.
Blake Wolters led the Mustangs with six tackles, while Hisler and Roy Collins each had five. Jace Coe had an interception.
The Panthers, who are winless this season, saw quarterback Trenton Storns throw for 126 yards and one touchdowns, while Landen Timeus ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Heppner will host Colfax (WA) in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cross-country
BROOKS FORT STEILACOOM INVITATIONAL — Hermiston’s Amanda Nygard finished 10th with a time of 19 minutes, 29.30 seconds in Lakewood, Wash.
The Bulldogs finished eighth in the team standings with 192 points. Camas won the team title with 53 points.
Cydney Sanchez was right behind Nygard, finishing 13th (19:37.30). Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring were Ellie Ernst (58th), Alexia Serna (68th) and Julianna Joyce (70th).
THREE COURSE CHALLENGE — Pendleton’s Jordyn Murphy finished 17th in a time of 23:53 over the 5,00-meter course at Camp Rilea in Warrenton.
Freshman Isabelle Gee was 40th, followed by Grace Phillips (88th).
The Bucks did not field a complete team for the event.
In the boys race, Aaron Luke finished 78th for the Bucks, while Daniel Blanscett was 98th, and Tyler Spratling (151st).
Girls soccer
SHADLE PARK 6, HERMISTON 0 — With five starting players absent on Saturday, the Bulldogs were no match for Spokane's Shadle Park.
"We had to take players off the bench," coach Freddy Guizar said. "It showed the girls that on any given day, it might be your turn to be a starter."
A rough first half saw Shadle Park take a 5-0 lead at the buzzer, but they only managed one shot in the final 40 minutes.
"It wasn't our best game at all," Guizar said, "but it showed us what we need to improve on. Our girls just didn't perform. It wasn't our game to play."
Hermiston (1-4) will host Southridge at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Mid-Columbia Conference contest.
FOUR RIVERS 1, IRRIGON 0 — A lone goal in the first half kept the Knights winless on the season after Saturday's home match against the Falcons.
"There were quite a few missed opportunities from our forwards," Irrigon coach Ivan Navarrete said. "It was a learning experience for the team."
Irrigon (0-4-1, 0-1-1 EOL) will host White Salmon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
ECHO 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY 0 — A road sweep against the Loggers allowed the Cougars to stay unbeaten in Big Sky League action on Saturday afternoon.
Echo powered to victory in three straight sets of 25-12, 25-14, and 25-19.
"The first and second sets were much better," Echo coach Janice Scott said. "Their serves and serve receives were much better than they were on Friday (against Joseph). In the third set, I felt they let loose of the reins a little bit and played too relaxed and inefficient. They let themselves make mistakes that shouldn't have happened."
Echo (9-5, 3-0 BSL) hosts Sherman on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
WESTON-MCEWEN AT WALDPORT TOURNAMENT — The TigerScots are now enjoying a four-match streak after Saturday's three-set nonleague sweep at Waldport.
Weston-McEwen won in sets of 26-24, 25-10, and 30-28.
The TigerScots then took down Willamina in four. They dropped the first set 25-20, but rebounded to sweep the last three 25-19, 25-23, and 25-12.
The TigerScots (11-4, 1-0 BMC) return to Blue Mountain Conference action on Thursday at Union. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.
COVE 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Saturday's nonleague showing at Cove dropped the Rockets to an eight-game skid.
Pilot Rock fell in three straight sets of 25-10, 26-24, and 25-16.
Pilot Rock (2-10, 0-1 BMC) resumes Blue Mountain Conference play at Stanfield on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
