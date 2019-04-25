Hermiston's Broc Remmer placed third in the men's high jump event (5-08), then went on to set a personal record in the long jump, clearing a distance of 19-07.75 during Thursday's Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Kamiakin.
Remmer wasn't the only Bulldog to have a record day. In the 1,600-meter dash, Hermiston occupied the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots in the top 10, with each athlete setting a new personal record.
Anthony Duron placed sixth, crossing the finish line at 4:49.70. Gregory Anderson finished seventh at 4:52.21, and Jackson Shaver (4:53.11) and Angel Benites Vera (4:53.87) were right behind him.
In the 200-meter, Simon Headings (sixth; 24.23), Freddy Mendoza (eighth; 24.49), and Skyler Stubbs (ninth; 24.77) all set new PRs.
Mendoza also set a personal record in the 400-meter, placing fourth at 53.06. Headings followed up at fifth with a PR at 53.10, and Freddy Ibarra placed eighth with a PR at 57.31.
In the 3,200-meter, Martin Heredia (eighth; 10:38.51) and Logan Springstead (ninth; 10:50.34) also set personal records.
Hermiston's 4x100 relay team, consisting of Benjamin Wicks, Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson, and Garrett Walchli placed third, finishing at 46.35.
Ibarra, Anderson, Benites Vera, and Heredia teamed for a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay, clocking in at 3:54.55.
Hermiston's Seth Buck tied for fourth in the pole vault with Walla Walla's Dash Simon with his personal record at 11-06.
And Hermiston's success didn't end there. Paige Palzinski placed first in the shot put event, clearing 36-07.75. Bailey Young followed at second, throwing a personal best 34-11.75.
Jazlyn Romero took first in the javelin event with her 146-01 personal record — nearly 25 feet farther than Kamiakin's Salee Westermeyer, who placed second at 121-09.
In the 100-meter dash, MaKaylee Young finished second at 12.80. Amanda Nygard finished third in the 800-meter at 2:32.86. In the 1600-meter, Sydney Sanchez placed fifth with her personal best time of 5:44.18, and Shelia Solrio set a season record with her 6:00.47, eighth-place finish.
Jayden Ray placed third with a PR in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing at 50.63.
Boys tennis
MAC-HI 3, HELIX 0 — The Pioneers made easy work of their Helix hosts, claiming all three singles matches on Thursday.
Ian Miller posted a 9-7 win over Helix's Caleb Mann, followed by Jaime Gomez's 8-3 win over Bryce Fairchild. John Wells closed the day with a 8-6 win against Sam Kubishta.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, RIVERSIDE 1 — The TigerScots celebrated their last home match of the season with a team victory over their Riverside visitors on Thursday.
LeBraun Albert, Noah Kelly, Harry Shaul, and Alex Wood all scored singles wins. The Pirates claimed just one singles match, when Yahir Colin defeated Elijah Kelly 6-3.
Wood and Cade Bryan defeated Riverside's Alexis Cambero and Vernando Rincor in an 8-6 tiebreaker for the day's only doubles match.
Girls tennis
MAC-HI 3, HELIX 0 — Mac-Hi held their Helix hosts winless during Thursday's matches at Griswold High School.
Leslie Diaz opened the day with a 8-2 victory against Rylee Mann, and Jessica Hernandez cruised to an 8-1 win over Noelle Texidor to finish off the singles matches.
In the only doubles match, Nicole Flores and Kasey Lesko teamed for an 8-4 win over Mackenzie Dunn and Darla Holden.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, RIVERSIDE 3 — Weston-McEwen split their season's last home matches with Riverside on Thursday afternoon.
Tenley Alderson opened the day with a win for Weston-McEwen, defeating Riverside's Daisy Sanchez 8-5. But Sariah Thorne scored the Pirates' first win with a 6-2 victory over Shelby Yunk.
Riverside's Joanna Sepulveda shut out Ace Jensen 6-0. The TigerScots got one more singles win from Skyla Muilenburg, who beat Riverside's Dayana Sepulveda 6-2.
In doubles, Emma Olson and Cloe Davis teamed for an 8-1 win against Riverside's Mary Hammond and Emily Sorensen. The Pirates closed the day with Muilenburg and Makaela Smith's 6-2 victory over Weston-McEwen's Marta Barajas and Italia Rodriguez.
Golf
HEPPNER INVITATIONAL — Hood River's Ren Tappert won the boys' individual medalist honors with a score of 65, but the Mustangs saw a strong showing from Logan Burright, who finished with a 71. Gavin Hanna was right behind him at 72, and Reno Ferguson at 74.
The Mustang boys amassed a team score of 242.
The Heppner girls, who finished with a team score of 333, awarded Nicole Propheter as the day's medalist. Propheter scored a 76 to claim the title. Heppner's Claire Grieb followed her at 81.
