In a battle of Bulldogs baseball, Hermiston led 6-5 in the fourth inning in the first game of their doubleheader against Pasco, but allowed three more runs to give Pasco an 8-7 win to start the day.
In game one, Ethin Randolph was 1 for 3 with a run and three RBIs, and Trevor Wagner was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Hermiston bounced back in game two for a 14-10 victory. Three runs in the second inning would keep them ahead for the long haul. Jordan Ramirez was 2 for 5 at the plate with three runs and four RBIs. Randolph was a hard hitter to shut down, going 4 for 5 with three runs.
Hermiston (1-3) hosts Richland for a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
Baseball
RIVERSIDE 14, WESTON-MCEWEN 13 — The Pirates had 13 stolen bases and Anthony Rodelo drove in three runs in a nonleague win over the TigerScots (0-3) in Boardman.
W-M had a brief 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning, but Riverside scored 12 runs over the next three innings for a 14-6 lead.
The TigerScots would tack on three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, but they left the bases loaded in the seventh as the Pirates held on for the win.
Juan Reyna and AJ Cemore hit doubles for the Pirates (1-1), who also saw three guys steal home for runs.
Levie Phillips had a double, triple and three RBIs for W-M, while Blane Peal and Dylan Cain each added three hits. Cain also scored three times.
SHERMAN COUNTY 15, RIVERSIDE 3 — Cort Colby and Wade Fields combined on a four-hitter and struck out 10 as the Huskies beat the Pirates in a nonleague game in Boardman.
It was a 3-3 game after the first inning, but the Huskies shut down Riverside from there.
Anthony Rodelo had a double and drove in two runs for the Pirates. Edwyn Martinez had two stolen bases.
MAC-HI 8, DESALES 0 — Aiden Marley and Matt Cunningham combined for seven strikeouts as the Pioneers shut out the Irish in nonleague play in Walla Walla.
Taylor Turner went 2 for 4 and drove in five runs for Mac-Hi, while David Zitterkopf drove in two runs and scored twice.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 9, NORTH LAKE 4 — Quinton Orr hit a double, drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the host Rockets past the Cowboys in nonleague play.
The Rockets led 9-3 after three innings. North Lake scored one run in the fourth, but that would be it.
Tanner Corwin and Cade Munkers also hit doubles and drove in two runs each.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 29, RIVERSIDE 3 (5) — The TigerScots took advantage of 15 walks in beating the Pirates in a nonleague game in Boardman.
Skyler Uptain hit a triple and drove in three runs for W-M, while McKenna Stallings hit a double and drove in two runs.
Stallings and Lillian Duckett combined for seven strikeouts.
Makaila Lantis and Teagan Brit hit doubles for Riverside.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, KNAPPA 2 — McKenna Stallings gave up just three hits and struck out 13 to lead the TigerScots to a nonleague win over the Loggers in Boardman.
W-M scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead, then hold off Knappa in the top of the seventh.
Tyree Burke hit a solo home run for the TigerScots, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
MAC-HI WINS TWO — The Pioneers made a clean sweep at the Battle of the Beach in Newport, adding two wins Tuesday to the two they picked up Monday.
Mac-Hi made quick work of Marshfield 27-4 in its first game Tuesday, then held off host Newport 9-8.
Boys tennis
HERMISTON 5, SOUTHRIDGE 2 — In Hermiston, the Bulldogs dropped just one singles and one doubles match to take care of their Southridge visitors on Tuesday.
“We have a lot of guys putting in the time, and it’s paying off,” said coach Shann West. “There was a tremendous effort that helped us get the win.”
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 4, SOUTHRIDGE 3 — Alyssa Perkins won her singles match in a tiebreaker, and Cydney Lind swept her match 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Liz Umana and Shiyenne Swaggart won 6-2, 6-3, and Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson teamed for a 6-2, 7-5 victory.
The Bulldogs dropped two singles matches and one doubles match to Southridge along the way.
“This was a much better night for Hermiston girls’ tennis,” said coach Jason Sivey. “We refocused from a tough loss last night to get a solid win with good matches today.”
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 1, KENNEWICK 0 — With the game tied 0-0 at halftime, the Bulldogs returned to knock down a goal in the second half to edge past their Kennewick visitors.
Hermiston will travel to Kamiakin on Tuesday.
