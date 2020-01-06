HERMISTON — The Dawgs led by just four points at the half, but sharp shooting from Jazlyn Romero in the fourth quarter helped put the game away and earn the Hermiston girls their second Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Romero scored 12 of Hermiston's 21 points in the fourth quarter Saturday to help bury visiting Hanford 73-63.
Romero finished the game with 16 points. Six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter were scored at the free-throw line.
Katelyn Heideman led the Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3 MCC) with 17 points, while Jayden Ray added 16. The Falcons were led by Iliana Moran with a game-high 23 points.
Hermiston visits the Richland Bombers at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball
MOLALLA 62, MAC-HI 38 — The Pioneers closed their run at the Banks Winter Shootout Tournament with a loss to the Indians.
Daniela Angel scored a team-high 12 points to lead Mac-Hi (7-7), while Victoria Garcia chipped in eight.
Mac-Hi hosts College Place at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a nonleague game.
UMATILLA GOES 1-2 AT CRUSADER CLASSIC — The Vikings notched a 41-32 win over Gold Beach on Friday at Salem's Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational, led by Devina Monreal's 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc, but the momentum wouldn't last.
Umatilla suffered a 44-24 loss Saturday to Western Christian.
The Vikings (3-10) will host River View at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HEPPNER 49, IRRIGON 32 — The Mustangs never allowed more than 10 points per quarter as they made off with a nonleague home win Saturday.
Syndey Wilson paved the way for Heppner with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while ZaBrena Masterson followed with 12 points.
Irrigon was led by JaLay Burns with nine points and seven rebounds, while Alyssa Luna and Joleyne Harrison each scored seven points.
Heppner (7-2, 1-0 BMC) resumes Blue Mountain Conference play Friday with a home game against Grant Union at 6 p.m. Irrigon (6-4) begins Eastern Oregon League action at Vale at 5 p.m.
WESTON-MCEWEN 33, IMBLER 25 — The TigerScots snapped an eight-game losing streak with a nonleague road win over the Panthers.
Bailey Munck led W-M with 13 points, while Charli King and Cloe Davis each had eight. Trinity Hearn grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Weston-McEwen (2-10, 0-1 BMC) resumes Blue Mountain Conference action at 6 p.m. Friday at Enterprise.
DUFUR 63, IONE/ARLINGTON 33 — The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 in Big Sky League play after Saturday's road loss to the Ranger.
Jessica Medina led Ione/Arlington with 12 points, while Hailey Heideman grabbed six rebounds.
The Cardinals (5-5, 0-2 BSL) host Echo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
ECHO 56, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 41 — Trailing 17-13 after the first quarter, the Cougars rallied for a 16-6 run in the second for a Big Sky League road win over the Redsides.
Faith McCarty posted a game-high 25 points for the Cougars (8-4, 2-0 BSL), while Tylene Skillman added 14.
HELIX 29, RIVERSIDE (JV) 26 — Helix outscored the Pirates JV team 8-5 in a decisive fourth-quarter battle to nab a nonleague home win.
The game was tied at 21-21 after the third quarter, and the Grizzlies broke away in the final 8 minutes for the win.
Kaylee Cope had 12 points to lead Helix, while Karalin Reynolds had eight.
Helix (6-5) visits Joseph at 6 p.m. Friday in its Old Oregon League opener.
Boys basketball
HANFORD 71, HERMISTON 56 — The Bulldogs trailed early, and faced a 40-24 deficit in the third quarter, as the visiting Falcons cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference victory Saturday.
Trent Pitney led the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4 MCC) with 15 points, with Chase Elliott adding 13 and Jaiden Ruloph 11.
Turner Clayton scored a game-high 22 points for the Falcons to help take down the Bulldogs.
Hermiston visits Richland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ESTACADA 43, MAC-HI 36 — The Pioneers are on a four-game skid after an overtime loss to the Rangers at the Roby's Invitational Tournament in Tillamook.
Mac-Hi’s Marcellus Brinkley notched a layup to tie the score at 30-30 at the end of the fourth quarter, but the Rangers went on a 13-6 run in overtime to pick up the win.
Mac-Hi (6-6) travels to College Place on Tuesday for a nonleague game.
UMATILLA 91, ST. PAUL 41 — Following back-to-back losses at Salem's Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational, the Vikings closed the tournament with a 50-point win Saturday against the Buckaroos.
Chris Self and Andrew Earl led the way for the Vikings with 14 points each. Ryan Lorence followed with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Daniel Zuniga added 12 points, and Ty Crantson 10. Oscar Campos had a team-high 13 rebounds.
The Vikings (7-6) travel to River View for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
HEPPNER 61, IRRIGON 44 — Kason Cimmiyotti scored 12 points, and Mason Lehman 11, as the Mustangs notched a nonleague home win over the Knights.
Irrigon was led by Omar Madrigal with a game-high 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Heppner (6-5, 1-0 BMC) hosts Grant Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a Blue Mountain Conference contest.
Irrigon (2-9) tips off Eastern Oregon League play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Vale.
STANFIELD 50, PILOT ROCK 31 — Uriel Carrillo and Mario Sanchez scored 11 points each as the Tigers picked up their first Blue Mountain Conference win against the Host Rockets.
Stanfield held a 24-22 lead at halftime, but promptly outscored the Rockets 26-9 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Rafael Orozco had 11 rebounds for Stanfield. Payton Thurmond led Pilot Rock with 17 points.
Stanfield (6-7, 1-1 BMC) travels to Weston-McEwen on Saturday, while the Rockets (10-2, 0-2 BMC) host Union on Friday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 57, IMBLER 45 — Blair Rudolph scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half, as the TigerScots rolled to a nonleague road win over the Bobcats.
Theo White added 11 points for W-M (3-9, 0-1 BMC), while Aiden Wolf finished with 10.
Weston-McEwen resumes Blue Mountain Conference action Friday at Enterprise.
RIVERSIDE (JV) 53, HELIX 33 — The score was tied at 22-22 at the half, but the Pirates held the Grizzlies to 11 points in the second half to pick up a a nonleague road win.
D'Artagnan Carlson led Helix with 21 points. Riverside's Humberto Sanchez scored 13, and Ivan Franco 11.
Helix (5-6) will open Old Oregon League play Friday at Joseph.
IONE/ARLINGTON 68, DUFUR 64 (OT) — The Cardinals are enjoying a five-game streak after escaping with a Big Sky League road win against the Rangers.
The score was knotted at 55-55 at the end of regulation, and I/A went on a 13-9 run in extra time to pick up the win.
Wesley Goad scored a career-high 31 points and shot 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in overtime to lead the Cardinals. Jace Troutman added 15 points, and Hunter Padberg 13.
Ione/Arlington (9-1, 2-0 BSL) hosts Echo on Tuesday.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 91, ECHO 23 — The Cougars (0-11 overall) fell to 0-2 in Big Sky League play after a blowout road loss to the Redsides.
