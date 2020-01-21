HERMISTON — The third quarter has haunted the Hermiston boys basketball team all season, and Tuesday night was no exception.
The Bulldogs held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, and led 39-26 at the half. It was a 17-4 run in the third quarter by Pasco that turned the tide and led to a 74-58 Mid-Columbia Conference loss for Hermiston.
“Tonight was tough,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “The group of kids who are still around, I’m proud of them and the way they played early on. Our energy went down toward the end of the first half and carried over into the second.”
Hermiston (2-11, 1-9 MCC) got 24 points from sophomore Chase Elliott, nine from Trent Pitney and eight from Ivan Rangel.
“Chase is our guy offensively,” Preuninger said. “With the couple of guys who have removed themselves from our team, we need somebody else to step up and score. For us to get some wins, AJ (Ramos-Barron) and Ivan need to score for us.”
Pasco’s Ethan Legard led all scorers with 36 points.
Hermiston will host Southridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Boys basketball
PILOT ROCK 47, UNION 45 — Tuesday’s narrow home win helped the Rockets to a three-game Blue Mountain Conference win streak, pushing the victory from one point to two with a free throw in the final seconds.
“It definitely shouldn’t have been that close,” Pilot Rock head coach Tyler Zyph said. “We struggled at the very end. They did the right things, and we did the wrong things, but it was a fun one to be a part of.”
Payton Thurmond led the Rockets (13-2, 3-2 BMC) with 19 points, and Jimmy Jones added 15.
Pilot Rock travels to Stanfield on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
WESTON-MCEWEN 49, ENTERPRISE 47 — The TigerScots held onto their lead in the final seconds to narrowly escape with their season’s first Blue Mountain Conference win on Tuesday night.
Weston-McEwen was up by 13 points in the final four minutes, but let the Outlaws back into the game, barely holding them off down the stretch to grasp the victory.
“We’re a very young and inexperienced team, and we made a lot of young and inexperienced mistakes,” TigerScots head coach Brian Pickard said. “But we found a way to win. It was huge for us.”
Blair Rudolph finished with a team-high 16 points. Theo White chipped in 11.
Weston-McEwen (4-12, 1-4 BMC) travel to Union on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. conference contest.
ELGIN 60, HELIX 48 — The Grizzlies fell to 0-4 in Old Oregon League play after Tuesday’s home loss to the league’s third-ranked Huskies.
D’Artagnan Carlson posted 25 points to lead Helix (5-10, 0-4 OOL), and Elijah Sprenger followed with 20.
The Grizzlies hit the road to Wallowa on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
ELGIN 54, HELIX 15 — The Grizzlies suffered a home blowout against the top-ranked Huskies on Tuesday, who have thus far gone undefeated in Old Oregon League action.
Helix (8-7, 0-4 OOL) travels to Wallowa on Friday. Game time is at 6 p.m.
UNION 54, PILOT ROCK 5 — The Rockets stumbled in their season’s greatest deficit on Tuesday’s home Blue Mountain Conference matchup against the top-ranked Bobcats.
Pilot Rock (4-11, 0-5 BMC) visits Stanfield on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
ENTERPRISE 44, WESTON-MCEWEN 27 — Trinty Hearn posted a team-high nine points in the TigerScots’ road loss to Enterprise on Tuesday.
“We worked hard to find an offensive rhythm, but to give Enterprise their credit, their defensive pressure made it hard,” Weston-McEwen head coach Jeff Griggs said. “We rebounded in the final period of play and were able to play our game. We will be working on our free throws after this game, for sure.”
The TigerScots (2-14, 0-5 BMC) travel to Union on Friday at 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 51, PENDLETON 29 — The Buckaroos were dominated by the Eagles in an away meet Tuesday night.
Collin Primus, Isaac Urbina, and Dawson Tremper, of Pendleton, all scored falls in their respective weight categories. Trayton Bale scored a technical fall during his match at 152 pounds.
Pendleton will head to Putnam to compete in the Joe Stewart Invitational on Saturday. The meet starts at 9 a.m.
