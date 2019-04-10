The Hermiston girls won all but two events Wednesday in a dual meet with former Intermountain Conference rival Pendleton at Kennison Field.
The Bulldogs rolled up 107.66 points, with the Bucks earning 32.33.
Pendleton won the 4x400 relay, while Elisabeth House won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 51.92 seconds. But the rest of the day belonged to Hermiston.
Elsa Torres (100, 200), Paige Palzinski (shot put, triple jump), Jennifer Fuentes (100 hurdles, pole vault) and Jazlyn Romero (discus, javelin) each won two individual events for the Bulldogs.
Torres also ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay team, while Romero placed second in the shot put.
Jayden Ray won the high jump with a height of 4-8, while Cydney Sanchez won the 800 meters in a personal best time of 2:42.71 — nearly 6 seconds in front of teammate Shelia Solorio (2:48.14).
The Hermiston boys also beat Pendleton, but the competition was a bit stronger. The Bulldogs had 79.5 points, while the Bucks had 57.5.
Pendleton’s Aiden Patterson ran a personal best 11.14 to win the 100, while Cam Sanford had a PR of 23.44 to win the 200. Sanford also was second in the 100 (11.22).
Hermiston raced to victory in the relays, while Sean Stewart won the shot put (39-11) and Chase Bradshaw the discus with a PR mark of 133-8.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD/ECHO 2, ARLINGTON/CONDON 0 — In Arlington, the Tigers had a strong showing and swept both of their boys doubles matches for the day.
Ricky Carrillo and Uriel Carrillo defeated Arlington’s David Walters and Fernando Robledo 8-4, and Enrique Arellano and Josue Hernandez finished the day off with an 8-3 win over Finn Walters and Heri Cazares.
MAC-HI 1, HELIX 1 — Before the wind ended the day early, the Mac-Hi and Helix boys fit in just two singles matches, and each team took home a win.
Helix’s Caleb Mann defeated Mac-Hi’s Jaime Gomez 8-4 in a No. 1 singles contest, and the Pioneers’ Rafael Pereyda took down the Grizzlies’ Bryce Fairchild 8-1.
“It was a very windy afternoon, but it’s good for our players to learn how to play in the wind,” said Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez. “Tennis will not always be played in calm, sunny skies. We just have to learn how to play in difficult weather.”
Girls tennis
ARLINGTON/CONDON 3, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 — Stanfield/Echo struggled to compete with their Arlington hosts on Wednesday, dropping two singles matches, and one doubles.
Condon’s Margaret Campbell defeated Stanfield’s Zora Gehrke in an 8-2 singles competition, and Arlington’s Caitlyn Ames edged past Eida Piercy, 8-6.
In the day’s only doubles match, Arlington’s Glory Aamodt and Claudia Oana made easy work of Stanfield’s Kiasa Tynkila and Chelsea Soto, beating them 8-1.
MAC-HI 2, HELIX 1 — Mac-Hi’s Evelyn Garcia and Janelle Martinez took home an 8-0 sweep in the day’s only doubles contest.
In singles, the Pioneers’ Daisy Alvarez defeated Helix’s Mackenzie Dunn 8-2. Rylee Mann scored the Grizzlies’ only win with an 8-2 victory over Mac-Hi’s Nancy Ledezma.
