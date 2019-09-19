HERMISTON — Jayden Ray finally got the goal she’s been waiting for all season.
The junior center midfielder capped off Hermiston’s scoring with the match-winning goal as the Bulldogs took down visiting Pasco 2-0 on Thursday night. The goal was Ray’s first of the season, and the second of her high school career.
It also marked the Bulldogs’ first victory of the season.
“It was exhilarating,” said. “I’ve been waiting for that all year.”
The score was locked at 0-0 at the half, as both teams struggled to connect with the net.
“Coming (into the second half), we were motivated,” Ray said. “We knew we could beat them and get the win. We knew we were better than they were.”
Sophomore midfielder Giselle Cisneros opened the scoring with a goal at 33:30, and Ray’s followed in the 64th minute.
“We’re slowly improving,” coach Freddy Guizar said. “They weren’t the same team that has been playing all year. They were hungry. They wanted it.”
Hermiston (1-4 MCC) will take a break from Mid-Columbia Conference play to travel to Shadle Park on Saturday at noon.
Volleyball
HELIX GOES 1-1 AT HOME TOURNAMENT — Helix went 1-1 against Umatilla and McLoughlin in two tournament matches.
Helix defeated the Vikings in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 and fell in two sets to McLoughlin 25-19, 25-14.
Helix coach Caitlin Steele said Rylee Mann stepped up in the absence of Lexie Mize with 16 kills and two aces in the win over Umatilla and added another four aces and three kills against McLoughlin.
Helix (2-9, 1-1) continues Old Oregon League play against Imbler at home on Tuesday.
DUFUR 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 0 — Ione/Alrington dropped a straight set match at Dufur 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 in Big Sky League play.
Ione/Arlington (4-4, 1-2) plays next in another league match at Condon next Tuesday.
IRRIGON 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — Irrigon swept Riverside 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 to open Eastern Oregon League play and snap a three-match losing streak.
Alyssa Luna led the Knights with 10 kills while Tatum Allen and Haley White each added another five kills each. Emma Mueller also had 23 assists and nine aces.
“We stayed on our game plan,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “There’s always room for improvement, but overall we communicated well and played as a team.”
Pacheco said the team will need to tighten up its passing when Irrigon (10-5, 1-0) travels to play in the St. Paul Tournament on Saturday.
GRANT UNION 3, HEPPNER 2 — Heppner fell in a back and forth five-set Blue Mountain Conference opener to Grant Union 21-25, 25-13, 14-25, 25-14, 15-6.
“We struggled to pass their serve and that’s pretty much what did us in,” Mustangs coach Mindy Wilson said.
Heppner was led by Sydney Wilson’s 25 digs, eight aces and seven kills. Nicole Propheter added another eight kills and six blocks.
Heppner (6-10, 0-1) continues league play at Pilot Rock next Tuesday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Weston-McEwen swept Pilot Rock 25-10, 25-10, 25-8 in the Blue Mountain Conference opener for both teams.
W-M’s Trinity Hearn, Emma Olson, and Carrie Hazen combined to go 46 for 47 from the service line with 17 aces.
“I was really impressed with how we improved our movement tonight,” W-M coach Shawn White said.” Defensively, passing, we covered the court really well.”
Pilot Rock (2-9, 0-1) looks to snap its seven game losing streak in a nonleague match at Cove on Saturday while W-M (8-4, 1-0) plays at a tournament in Waldport on Friday and Saturday.
PENDLETON 3, REDMOND 1 — Pendleton shook off a slow start to defeat Redmond in four sets, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11, to start Intermountain Conference play.
“Once we got going we were fired up,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said.
Pendleton (3-2, 1-0) plays at Oregon City in a nonleague tournament on Saturday.
HERMISTON 3, PASCO 0 — Hermiston notched is first win of the season with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 sweep at Pasco.
“It’s always nice to get a win under your belt,” Bulldogs coach Amy Dyck said. “Being efficient and consistent was a key tonight.”
Avery Treadwell led Hermiston with seven kills and Kendall Dowdy tallied 12 assists to go with five digs and four kills.
Hermiston (1-3) plays at Davis on Saturday.
Girls soccer
LA GRANDE 4, UMATILLA 0 — Umatilla held off La Grande until the 26th minute, falling 4-0 in its final nonleague game of the year.
“Defensively I thought we did a pretty solid job, and then we just lost composure by the end of the half,” Vikings coach Tim Lee said.
La Grande added two more goals right before the half along with the fourth and final in the second half while playing better team defense, according to Lee.
Umatilla (1-3-1) begins Eastern Oregon League play at home against Riverside next Tuesday.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, PENDLETON 0 — Pendleton’s youth stepped up, but it wasn’t enough in 3-0 loss at McLoughlin.
With a number of starters out, Buckaroos coach Paul Parker was impressed with the play of sophomore goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Little Sky and the team’s defensive line.
“[Lindsey] had a phenomenal game,” Parker said. She’s been stellar all year. And our defensive line was outstanding.”
Pendleton (0-3) plays its final nonleague game at home against La Grande. McLoughlin (1-3-1) opens Greater Oregon League play at Ontario on Saturday.
