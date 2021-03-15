HERMISTON — Andrea Sanchez and Jizelle Gonzalez each scored second-half goals Saturday, March 13, to lead Hermiston to a 2-1 victory over Hood River Valley.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 on the season, swept the Eagles for the first time in recent memory. The teams had three ties over the past eight years.
“The score does not reflect the quality play the girls had today,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We outplayed and outmuscled the Eagles. It felt like we were playing against 12 players with nothing going in our favor.”
Sanchez scored Hermiston’s first goal unassisted from outside the box 22 minutes into the second half.
Gonzalez scored the second goal off an assist by Alondra Risueno.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the drive and work ethic from all our girls,” Guizar said.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 4, THE DALLES 0 — Kael Castruita, Sean Molina, Jose Gomez and Rolando Castillo scored goals as the host Pioneers (3-0-1) topped Riverhawks in nonleague play.
Goalkeeper Leonardo Rodriquez posted the shutout.
Cross Country
The Hermiston girls remained undefeated on the season after a Mid-Columbia Conference win at Kennewick’s Lawrence Scott Park.
Amanda Nygard finished second overall for the Bulldogs, while Alexia Serna was third and Megan Joyce fourth. Julie Joyce came in seventh, and Madi Fraanke was eighth to finish the scoring.
“Having five girls in the top eight in the race is exciting,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said.
Logan Springstead led the Hermiston boys team, placing third.
“He led the race for most of it, and showed a lot of toughness.” Blackburn said.
Volleyball
Pendleton split its home matches Saturday, dropping its first match to Crook County, before sweeping La Grande in straight sets.
The Bucks dropped a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 match to the Cowboys, with Daisy Jenness leading the way with eight kills. DeLaney Duchek and 17 digs, while Josie Wilson had seven kills, and Ashtyn Brown five.
“The girls started out with a lot of energy and battled hard in the first set,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “Crook County picked up our adjustments to their lineup, but we battled back again. Crook County has a quick defense and a quicker offense, beating our blocks at the net.”
Jenness had 19 kills and seven blocks as the Bucks beat the Tigers 25-22, 26-24, 25-28.
“After our first match against Crook County, we were able to walk back on the court and become a bigger presence on the net,” Lapp said. “We were nailing more of our passes, which showed as we set up our offense.”
Brown added eight kills and seven blocks for Pendleton, while Duchek and Chloe Taber each had 12 digs, and Wilson six kills.
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 1: Grace Vertrees had 14 kills and 11 digs, but the Blue Devils were able to hang on for a 25-14, 13-25, 25-19, 27-25 victory over the host Bulldogs.
“We played considerable better than against Pendleton (on Thursday),” Hermiston coach Becky Wadekamper said. “We worked a lot on defense in Friday’s practice and our big improvement on defense really shows how coachable this young team is. We blocked really well at the net.”
Ayden Hagel handed out 14 assists, while Kambree Baker added seven kills, four blocks and five aces, and Cayleigh had five aces.
Makenna Mosher led Walla Walla with 11 kills and two blocks, while Becky Merca had 32 assists.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, IRRIGON 2 — The host Pioneers held off a scrappy Knights junior varsity team, posting a 28-16, 12-25, 8-25, 25-23, 16-14 nonleague victory.
“I played my junior variety and they played hard, never giving up,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “Be ready to see them next year, it’s going to be fun.”
Cambree Chester had 14 assists and Emma Leber had 10 kills and seven blocks for the Pioneers.
Nia Seastone and Melissa Leon each and seven kills for the Knights, while Leah Mueller 12 assists, 11 aces and five kills, and Esmeralda DeLoera 13 aces, 12 assists and five kills.
GRANT UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Prospectors made quick work of the visiting Rockets, coming away with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-7 Blue Mountain Conference win.
Erin Zacharias led the Rockets with three kills and two blocks.
