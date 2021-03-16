PENDLETON — Jocilyn Morrison had a goal and an assist, and Jayden Ray scored her 10th goal of the season as Hermiston held off Pendleton 2-0 in nonleague action on Tuesday, March 16.
“Pendleton realized the rivalry was still there and they came out hard and woke us up,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “The girls played really well. We have to enjoy the wins that are hard like that.”
Morrison scored 19 minutes into the contest off an assist by Sydney Seavert. It was Seavert’s team-high 11th assist of the season.
Ray scored 23 minutes into the second half off an assist by Morrison.
The Bulldogs (7-0) will play at Mid-Columbia Conference foe Chiawana on Saturday.
In four MCC games over the past two years, the Riverhawks have outscored the Bulldogs 19-0.
“We are expecting a hard, fast-paced Chiawana team,” Guizar said. “This is what we have been preparing for.”
Volleyball
PENDLETON 3, HOOD RIVER 0 — The Bucks improved to 2-2 in Intermountain Conference play with a road victory over the Eagles. Match scores were not available.
“The girls played really well as a team tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They came out with a great amount of energy and were able to stay on top the entire match. It’s great to see them come together with such a short season.”
Ashtyn Brown led the Bucks with six kills and three blocks, while Sauren Garton added five kills, Daisy Jenness three kills and four blocks, DeLaney Duchek 16 digs and Josie Wilson three kills.
Pendleton will host The Dalles on Thursday.
IRRIGON 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Alyssa Luna had 14 kills, and Makenna Collins had 21 digs as the Knights hung on to beat the host TigerScots 25-15, 9-25, 25-21, 25-22 in nonleague action.
“It was fun,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “We were two subs away from hitting our limit in the third set. Our lineup was good this game, and the girls jelled off each other.”
Melissa Leon added 10 kills for the Knights (5-3), while Emma Mueller handed out 31 assists and had seven aces.
Charli King led the TigerScots (4-2) with 15 digs and 25 assists, while Jesse Manning added 27 digs and five kills, Carrie Hazon 13 digs, Genna Robinson 13 kills and four blocks, and Jackie Albert 15 digs.
“They came out and played well and we played in spurts,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was an interesting night of volleyball. The first set, they got out to a 10-point lead before we got going. The second set was flipped the other way.”
HEPPNER 3, STANFIELD 0 — The Mustangs improved to 3-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 home win over the Tigers.
“We were able to use a few different rotations with a few different girls,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We lost our middle (Zabrena Masterson) and we are trying to fill the holes.”
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with 22 digs, 15 kills and four aces, while Marlee Mitchell added 13 assists and six digs, Alexis Cutsforth 18 digs and two aces, and Sage Ferguson eight digs and two aces.
Heppner will play at Irrigon at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
PILOT ROCK 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Rockets ended a four-match skid with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 nonleague win over the host Pirates.
“Overall, everyone played great tonight,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We have been working on some things and the girls are really starting to play together, stay calm and make good things happen.”
Erin Zacharias led the Rockets (3-4) with five kills, three digs and 12 service points, while freshman Paedyn Bennett had three kills and seven points in her first varsity start. MacKenzie Bennett added three kills, four digs and 10 points.
Pilot Rock will host Nixyaawii on Thursday.
NIXYAAWII AT GRISWOLD — The Golden Eagles beat the host Grizzlies 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 to improve to 5-2 overall.
“I really thought we would do better,” Griswold coach Chelsa Hopper said. “I don’t know what happened.”
CONDON 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 2 — The Blue Devils (4-1) held on for a Big Sky League win over the host Cardinals (3-2). Match scores were not available.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 13-9, CHIAWANA 14-2 — The Bulldogs split their doubleheader with the Riverhawks in Pasco.
Chiawana took the opener as Courtney Rodabaugh hit a walk-off three-run home run.
Hermiston rallied to salvage the split to move to 4-6 on the season.
