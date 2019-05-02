Hermiston’s Cydney Sanchez ran a personal best 5 minutes, 40.43 seconds in the 1,600 meters Thursday to win the event at a three-team Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Kennewick High School.
A freshman, Sanchez trimmed nearly 4 seconds off her previous best time of 5:44.18.
Sophomore Paige Palzinski won the shot put with a PR throw of 39 feet, and Jazlyn Romero won the javelin with a toss of 136-3, and was fourth in the discus (109-0).
In the pole vault, Jennifer Fuentes won with a height of 8 feet. She also was second in the 300 hurdles (50.39), and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.35).
The Hermiston boys did not win any events, but they have athletes with top marks for the season.
In the 400, Freddy Mendoza ran a personal best 52.94 in placing second to Kennewick’s Johan Correa (50.57). Hermiston’s Simon Headings was third with a PR time of 53.08.
Jackson Shaver clocked a personal best of 10:27.37 to place second in the 3,200, while Chase Bradshaw had a personal best throw of 138-2 to place third in the discus. Bradshaw also was third in the shot put (41-11).
Golf
The Pendleton girls captured their fourth Intermountain Conference title of the season Monday, completing a sweep of their conference matches.
The event, hosted at Wildhorse, saw the Bucks take the team title with a combined score of 360. Ridgeview took second at 401, and Redmond third at 413.
Megan George took first place with a round of 76. Rylee Harris (89), Makenzie McLeod (92), and Chelsea Kendrick (104) all posted their best scores of the spring.
The win earned the Bucks the league title, and punched their ticket to the state tournament at Banks’ Quail Valley Golf Course on May 13-14.
“So far, we’ve met our goals,” said Bucks coach Dave Curtis. “Returning to the state championships is a great accomplishment, and one of our season’s goals.”
The state tournament will mark George and Harris’ fourth consecutive appearances, and McLeod’s third. George took fourth in the individual standings last year.
Last year, the team took fifth, and Curtis said they are setting their sights even higher this time around.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 4, REDMOND 4 — Thursday’s home match was so close that the winner was determined by the number of games won, not matches.
In the end, Pendleton came out ahead, winning 65 games over Redmond’s 61.
The last time the Bucks played Redmond, they lost with a team score of 6-2.
“We had a much better showing today,” said coach Rocky Dillenburg. “Our doubles players are really starting to play well as a team. They’re starting to communicate now much better than they were earlier in the season, which is good, because we’re coming up on districts.”
Bethany Flanagan scored Pendleton’s only singles win, 6-3, 6-0.
In a No. 2 doubles contest, Becca Walker and Larissa Chambers won 6-3, 6-0. Olivia Corbett and Sarah House teamed for a 6-3, 6-0 victory over their Redmond opponents, and Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck knocked down another Bucks win in two 6-1 sets.
Pendleton will compete in one final regular season match Saturday at Crook County before districts kick off next week.
Boys tennis
REDMOND 5, PENDLETON 0 — In Redmond, the hosting Panthers swept all three singles and both doubles matches to shut out Pendleton on Thursday.
The defeat marked the Bucks’ second loss to Redmond this season.
“We won a few more games this time,” said coach Chris Holdman, “but we knew what to expect. We knew it would be tough. (Redmond is) the best team in the league.”
The Bucks host Crook County at 2 p.m. Friday.
