Hermiston's second-ranked softball team made easy work of Southridge before meeting their match against the Lake City Junior Academy on Saturday.
In a Richland-hosted doubleheader, the Bulldogs took down Southridge in a five-inning, 17-3 blowout to start the day, but suffered a five-inning loss of their own when Lake City shut them out 11-0.
In game one, Samantha Atilano was fearless at the plate, hitting a perfect 2 for 2, scoring a pair of runs and driving four more home.
Hermiston buried the Suns early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. The high-scoring streak was highlighted by Grace Studer's double and Ashley Cameron's home run.
Suns pitcher Kendra Monteith couldn't contain the Bulldogs, giving up 15 runs on 14 hits in just 2⅓ innings. In Hermiston's circle, Janelle Almaguer threw for four innings and tallied six strikeouts, walking just one.
Bailee Noland went 3 for 4 at bat, scoring a run and two RBIs. Sydney Stefani went 2 for 3 with three runs, and Halle Pennington drove in three runners.
Runs would only be scored in the second and fifth innings in game two, but they would all belong to Lake City.
Lake City got plenty of hits off Noland, who allowed 11 hits and five runs. They would total 18 hits in the game.
Hermiston (13-5, 10-4 MCC) returns to Richland on Tuesday for a doubleheader against the No. 1 Bombers. It will be their final two games of the regular season. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Softball
MAC-HI 17-18, BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 3-1 (5) — Mac-Hi has claimed their second doubleheader in a row after two Greater Oregon League games at home on Saturday.
The Pioneers were quick to get things started when Rikki Mark hit a solo homer in the first inning of game one. They tallied six runs in the third — Courtney Cain, Graci Bullock, and Ashlyn Marly all scored for the Pioneers.
Marly was unstoppable at bat, hitting 4 for 4 and scoring two runs and five RBIs. Mark was 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI, and Bullock went 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs.
Bullock was on fire in game two, driving in four runners on two home runs in the fourth inning.
Baker jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, but Mac-Hi scored seven runs in the third and eight in the fourth to put the game away in five innings.
The No. 2 Pioneers (13-5, 5-2 GOL) host Ontario for another GOL doubleheader on Saturday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5-19, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 1-1 — The TigerScots posted two Blue Mountain Conference wins over their visitors from Pilot Rock on Saturday.
The Rockets held a 1-0 advantage for the first five innings in game one. Ayana Aguilar kept Weston-McEwen's bats quiet from the circle, allowing just seven hits, and benching seven TigerScots.
Weston-McEwen ran in five in the bottom of the sixth to claim the game. McKenna Stallings pitched for all seven innings, giving up one run and striking out 14.
The TigerScots scored 10 runs in the second inning of game two. Madison Shell went 4 for 6 at bat, scoring three runs and four RBIs. Tyree Burke would not be denied with her 4 for 4 batting performance, which earned two runs and two RBIs. Skyler Uptain hit 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.
Kate Evans was the only Rocket to make it home for the game.
Weston-McEwen (11-3, 6-2 BMC) travels to Enterprise for a nonleague doubleheader on Tuesday. Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (3-10, 1-3 BMC) host Grant Union/Prairie City for a pair of league games on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.
STANFIELD/ECHO 5-12, HEPPNER/IONE 0-5 — The Cougars took two from the Mustangs in a Blue Mountain Conference home doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
Stanfield/Echo (11-5, 4-5 BMC) travel to Umatilla for a nonleague game on Tuesday. Heppner/Ione (4-6, 1-5 BMC) hit the road to Grant Union/Prairie City for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Baseball
HANFORD 14-16, HERMISTON 6-6 — The bottom-ranked Bulldogs couldn't keep pace with their Hanford visitors, who handed them two more Mid-Columbia Conference losses on Friday.
Hermiston spent four pitchers in an attempt to contain the high-scoring Falcons. Jordan Ramirez let go of six runs, and Chase Elliott five.
Hermiston tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning in game two, but Hanford pulled away for good with five runs in the third and six more in the fourth.
Seth Prewitt allowed the Falcons 11 runs over three innings. Trevor Wagner socked a home run in the third inning, but it would not be enough to keep up with Hanford.
BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 14-11, MAC-HI 1-0 (5) — The Pioneers were taken down by the Baker Bulldogs for the second time this season in a Greater Oregon League doubleheader on Saturday.
The Pioneers cycled through three pitchers in an effort to contain the visiting Bulldogs in game two. Aiden Marly let slip six runs on three hits and four walks over two innings. Devon Cothey pitched three innings of relief, and gave up five runs on six hits. Eric Rencken closed the game on the mound.
Mac-Hi (5-10, 0-8 GOL) hosts DeSales, Wash., for a nonleague contest on Thursday.
HEPPNER/IONE 7-4, DUFUR/SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 14-2 — In Heppner, the Mustangs split Saturday's Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader with their Dufur visitors on Saturday.
The Mustangs were ahead 7-4 until the top of the fifth inning, when Dufur scored eight runs to put the game away.
Hunter Padberg surrendered the game from the mound, allowing 10 runs on six hits and two walks over five innings.
Tyler Carter drove in three runs for the Mustangs.
Game two was a close contest until the top of the fourth, when Kason Cimmiyotti scored on an error at second base to break a 1-1 tie. Cimmiyotti's batting would lead the Mustangs' offense — he went 2 for 3 with two runs.
Heppner/Ione (3-9, 2-5 BMC) travel to Sherman on Saturday for a pair of league games.
STANFIELD/ECHO 2-10, UNION/COVE 10-0 — After opening Saturday's home doubleheader with a tough loss, the Tigers weren't about to end it that way.
Luke White kept the Union bats largely silent in game two, fanning 15 players and giving up just one hit across six innings.
Jaydon Sanchez led the Tigers at bat, going 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Michael Connell was 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring two runs and an RBI.
The win serves as Stanfield's first in the overall season.
Stanfield/Echo (1-13, 1-5 BMC) travel to Dufur/South Wasco County for more Blue Mountain Conference action on Tuesday. Game time is at 4 p.m.
Golf
HEPPNER AT ENTERPRISE INVITATIONAL — Heppner's Kellen Grant was the individual medalist at Saturday's Enterprise Invitational at 76, but it was the Wallowa boys that took the team title with their score of 235.
The Heppner boys took second at 354.
Heppner's Nicole Prophetor was first in the girls' standings, scoring an 82 — 25 points better than Kaitlyn Wells of Grant Union, who took second at 107.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON AT CAPITAL INVITE — In Boise, Addie Caplinger moved into the championship bracket and defeated her Merridian opponent in a 7-1 tiebreaker, but lost to her next challenger from Middleton 6-2, 6-1.
Also in the championship bracket, Adriann Stewart swept players from Woodriver and Lewiston, but was defeated by her Kamiakin opponent. Cydney Lind shut out her challenger from Eagle 6-0, 6-0, and made easy work of players from Fuitland and Bishop Kelly. She lost in the championship round to Timberline, 6-2, 6-1.
"I'm very proud of how the Hermiston girls performed this year," said coach Jason Sivey. "Addie is a freshman and played a lot of tough seniors. Cydney is new to the program and also competed great."
