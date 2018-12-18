Mac-Hi handed Irrigon their fifth straight loss on Tuesday in a nonleague game on the Knights’ court, 53-48.
The Pioneers were led by Zach Hodgen with 14 points and Alexis Pio with 11. Lino Covarrubia scored 20 for the Knights.
Mac-Hi (6-2) will compete in the Cascade Holiday Classic starting Friday. Irrigon (6-5) host Trinity Lutheran in a home tourney on Thursday.
Boys hoops
IMBLER 28, STANFIELD 25 — A missed 3-pointer dropped Stanfield’s chance at a tie as they lost to Imbler at home on Tuesday.
Elias Esquivel and Mario Sanchez posted six points each for the Tigers. The team shot 6-43 on regular field goals.
“Elias is our go-getter, but he only played about eight minutes because of foul trouble,” Bailey said.
The Tigers (3-7) travel to Pilot Rock on Friday.
TROUT LAKE 60, ECHO 26 — The Cougars suffered a rough start and couldn’t recover in Tuesday’s home game against Trout Lake.
Echo was outscored 3-19, 6-20, and 6-14 in the first three quarters, but came back to post 11 points over Trout Lake’s seven in the fourth. Devan Craig led the team with 11 points for the night.
Echo (0-7) hosts a nonleague game against Wallowa on Thursday.
HELIX 49, PILOT ROCK 48 — The Grizzlies secured a narrow home victory to improve to 3-5 on Tuesday.
Elijah Sprenger led with 23 points, and Gavin Newtson had 11. Payton Thurmond posted 11 points for the Rockets, followed by Christian Haskell with 10.
Helix kicks off their holiday tourney on Friday against Klickitat, Wash. Pilot Rock (1-6) hosts Stanfield.
WHITE SALMON 47, RIVERSIDE 37 — The Pirates fell in a road game against White Salmon on Tuesday.
Cristian Rea led with 14 points.
Riverside (3-7) host Kiona-Benton, Wash. on Thursday.
Girls hoops
PILOT ROCK 46, HELIX 36 — Grace Austin posted 18 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Rockets to a home victory over Helix on Tuesday.
Breann Baleztena followed with 12 points, and Emily Lamber eight. Hannah Christman and Annie Wood each scored 12 points for the Grizzlies.
Pilot Rock (5-2) hosts Stanfield to open league play on Friday, while Helix (2-6) will host their Holiday Tourney.
IRRIGON 53, MAC-HI 27 — Natalie Romero scored 19 points with five 3’s to lead the Knights to a home win over Mac-Hi.
Ana Zacarias followed Romero with 14 points. Victoria Garcia posted eight for the Pioneers.
Irrigon (7-2) hosts Liberty City, Wash. on Thursday in a nonleague home tourney. Mac-Hi (0-8) travels to Cascade on Friday.
TROUT LAKE 42, ECHO — Trout Lake handed the Cougars their fourth loss on Tuesday. Echo (1-4) will have a nonleague home game against Wallowa on Thursday.
STANFIELD 45, IMBLER 36 — Nyah Tejada scored 13 points, and Kendra Hart 10 to improve Stanfield to 5-5 at a home match against Imbler on Tuesday.
The Tigers will travel to Pilot Rock to start the league on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 56, WHITE SALMON 27 — Brendy Avalos recorded 14 points to lead the Pirates to a road win over White Salmon on Tuesday.
Estrella Daltoso scored nine points, and Faith Rosen had eight.
Riverside (6-4) host Kiona-Benton, Wash. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.