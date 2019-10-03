MAUPIN — Since Teren Humphrey took over two weeks ago as head coach for Ione/Arlington volleyball, the team has had just four practices under its new coaching staff.
In that time, the Cardinals have played four matches as Humphrey tries to elevate the team to the next level with a focus on mental sharpness and refined technique.
”It’s a very smart group of girls,” Humphrey said. “They understand the game really well.”
And now, after a 25-22, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20 victory at Big Sky foe South Wasco County on Thursday, Ione/Arlington has gone 2-2 under its new head coach and is back to .500 on the year.
”It was a completely different team than the one that showed up on Tuesday,” Humphrey said, referring to the Cardinals five-set loss to Sherman. “They mentally came in more prepared.
Tresslyn McCurry led Ione/Arlington with 11 kills as Eva Martin picked up 24 assists. Isabella Mastriona and Ola Rietman had 20 and 18 digs, respectively.
Ione/Arlington (6-6, 3-4) returns home for another league match on Tuesday, this time versus Mitchell/Spray.
ELGIN 3, HELIX 0 — Helix dropped an Old Oregon League road match in three on Thursday, falling to Elgin 25-16, 25-13, and 25-19.
The Grizzlies (2-13, 1-5 OOL) host Wallowa on Saturday at 10 a.m.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 1 — Weston-McEwen bested Enterprise in four sets, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17.
“We served well and we’re continuing to work on that,” Tigerscots coach Shawn White said.
Trinity Hearn led W-M in that regard, totaling seven aces to go with her four kills.
W-M (13-7, 3-3) will travel to Pilot Rock next Thursday for a Blue Mountain Conference match.
STANFIELD 3, HEPPNER 2 — Stanfield pulled out a difficult Blue Mountain Conference match, defeating Heppner 18-25, 25-11, 27-25, 19-25, 15-9.
After surviving a five-setter against Weston-McEwen on Tuesday, along with it being a busy homecoming week at Heppner, the Mustangs have had a long week.
“They fought hard,” Mustangs coach Mindy Wilson said. “Just had some unforced errors and those can be costly.”
Sydney Wilson led Heppner, notching eight kills, six aces, along with 30 digs in the loss. Brooke Howland had 15 kills and 46 digs for Stanfield, while Zuri Reeser also had a double-double of 16 kills and 35 digs.
Heppner (9-12, 3-3) plays at league opponent Grant Union next Thursday, while Stanfield (13-5, 3-2) hosts Union that same night.
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — A strong Union team put pressure on Pilot Rock at the service line, sweeping the Rockets 25-5, 25-12, 25-22.
Senior outside hitter Kylie Gaines led Pilot Rock, going 9-10 on hitting and tallying four kills in the loss. Jenna Collins was also a perfect 10-10 on service attempts.
Pilot Rock (2-13, 0-4) plays a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader at Grant Union High School on Saturday, taking on Enterprise in a neutral site match before playing a true away match at Grant Union later that day.
COVE 3, NIXYAAWII 1 — Nixyaawii hit the best it has all season and picked up its first set win in Old Oregon League play, but ultimately fell at Cove 16-25, 25-23, 16-25, 11-25.
Mackenize Kiona led Nixyaawii with 12 kills and Alexis Maddern had 11 assists in the loss.
“I’m happy. Our defense was good,” Eagles coach Jeremy Maddern said. “We saw some progress. Should be a confidence boost.”
Nixyaawii (1-7, 0-5) hosts Pine Eagle and Wallowa in a league doubleheader on Saturday.
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 — Pendleton was swept on the road in Intermountain Conference play at Redmond, losing 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.
“We played a tough game,” Buckaroos coach Amanda Lapp said. “Once we were able to adjust a little and get our hands on the block things started picking up for us.”
Pendleton (5-7, 2-3) hosts La Grande in a nonleague match on Tuesday.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, DESALES 0 — Cambree Chester had a team-high 36 assists and six aces to help Mac-Hi take down DeSales in a three-set home win Thursday night.
“It was a great night for the girls on their homecoming game,” coach Lucy Deal said. “They talked and listened to each other, and it showed tonight.”
Sydney Dibble added 13 digs and six aces for the Pioneers (4-11, 0-3 GOL).
The Pioneers have one more nonleague game before picking up Greater Oregon League play again. They’ll host Umatilla on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
UMATILLA 16, IRRIGON 0 — Umatilla routed Eastern Oregon foe Irrigon 16-0 on the road, scoring eight goals in each half.
Nine different Vikings either scored or assisted on a goal in the win with two tallying hat tricks. Alexis Ruiz scored four goals and Jefria Coria scored three.
Umatilla (3-3-1, 2-1) hosts Nyssa next Thursday and Irrigon (3-4, 2-3) plays at home against Prescott on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
UMATILLA 4, IRRIGON 0 — Umatilla went into Irrigon and was patient against the Knights tough backline defense, breaking through for a 4-0 victory in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“It was good,” Vikings coach Tim Lee said. “They forced us to be patient with our chances, but we found them.”
Umatilla’s Kalei Blair scored the first goal of the game, which was assisted by Taylor Durfey. Durfey added a goal of her own off an assist from Martha Earl to make it 2-0 at the half. Patty Burris and Devina Monreal added unassisted goals in the second half.
Umatilla (3-4-1, 2-0) has a week off until hosting Nyssa next Thursday, while Irrigon (1-7-1, 1-3-1) travels to Riverside on Saturday.
Cross-country
In the boy’s 5,000-meter race, Heppner freshman Trevor Nichols finished fourth at the Mustang Invitational, clocking in at 16 minutes, 56.3 seconds. Pendleton’s James Thatcher finished seventh at 17:46.1. Nichols’ teammate, Colt Parker, was eighth at 17:47.9.
Heppner’s Hailey Heideman finished third in 20:30.9 in the girl’s 5,000-meter race, while teammates Madelyn Nichols and Mackenzie Heideman also finished in the top 10. Pendleton’s Jordyn Murphy came in at 21:15.5 for eighth place, while Kendall Bonzani was 10th.
