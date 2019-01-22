After dropping the past 16 consecutive games, the Ione boys finally took home a win — their first in the Big Sky League, and second for the season overall.
The Cardinals turned away their visitors from Mitchell/Spray 54-48 on Tuesday night.
Hunter Padberg led the way with 22 points and 16 rebounds, 15 of which were off the Loggers’ glass.
Taylor Rollins followed with 17 points and six rebounds.
The Cardinals (2-16, 1-10 BSL) host Dufur on Friday.
Boys hoops
MAC-HI 60, ELGIN 36 — Alexis Pio hit 12 points in Mac-Hi’s nonleague road game on Tuesday.
Alexis Perez followed with 10 points, and Deraegan Stevens had nine.
The Pioneers (11-6, 2-1 GOL) pick up the Greater Oregon League again on Saturday, when they host Baker.
IRRIGON 55, RIVERSIDE 49 — Keith Fleming poured in 19 points to improve Irrigon to a 2-4 Eastern Oregon League record on Tuesday.
Riverside held an early 24-3 lead before Irrigon rallied to outscore them 21-9 in the second and kept the Pirates under 10 points per quarter in the second half.
Francisco Barajas had a game-high 21 points for Riverside, followed by Cristian Rea with 10. Ben Coria-Flores chipped in an additional 10 points for the Knights.
Irrigon (8-11, 2-4 EOL) hosts Umatilla on Thursday, and Riverside (9-10, 3-2 EOL) travels to the Vikings’ territory on Friday.
Girls hoops
POWDER VALLEY 51, ECHO 30 — The Big Sky League isn’t getting any easier for the Cougars as they were handed their ninth league loss on Monday.
The Cougars were ahead 8-7 in the first quarter, but Powder Valley sprinted ahead in the second for a 22-15 halftime lead. They outscored Echo 16-4 in the third to ensure the game was theirs.
Echo was led by Faith McCarty with 10 points and Tylene Skillman with eight.
The Cougars (2-16, 1-9 BSL) travel to Horizon Christian on Friday.
ELGIN 42, MAC-HI 28 — The Pioneers’ hard-fought battle at Elgin ended with a nonleague defeat on Tuesday.
Mac-Hi tied the Huskies 7-7 in the first quarter and trailed by just two points at halftime. They rallied to outscore Elgin 11-10 in the third quarter, but the game slipped away from them in the final eight minutes, when the Huskies made a 19-6 run to put the game out of reach.
Ally Marly led the Pioneers with seven points and shot 100 percent from the field. Courtney Breeding and Kayla Casillas each added five.
Mac-Hi (1-17, 0-3 GOL) resumes play in the Greater Oregon League on Saturday with a home game against Baker.
IONE 57, MITCHELL/SPRAY 19 — The Cardinals claimed an easy Big Sky League win at home on Tuesday.
The Ione girls (14-2, 9-0 BSL) sit at the top of the league standings. They’ll host Dufur on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 25, IRRIGON 19 — Riverside picked up their second Eastern Oregon League victory on Tuesday at home.
Brendy Avalos had 10 points for the Pirates, and Faith Rosen added six. Ana Zacarias, JaLay Burns, and Alyssa Luna each scored five points for Irrigon.
Riverside (10-8, 2-3 EOL) travels to Umatilla on Friday. The Knights (11-8, 2-4 EOL) will host Umatilla on Thursday.
