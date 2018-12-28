With 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, it was anyone’s game — Ione and Nixyaawii were tied 28-28 in a Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
Golden Eagles sophomore McKenzie Kiona and junior Tyanna Van Pelt combined for three points to break the tie, but Cardinals junior Emma Rietmann scored on a steal and again at the line to even it out all over again.
“I knew it was gonna be tough,” Ione coach Nathan Heideman said. “Nixyaawii gave us one of the tougher matchups we’ve had.”
With just nine seconds remaining, Ione sophomore MaLinda Morter sunk both of her free throws to claim the win, 33-31.
“I was nervous,” Heideman said. “Our free-throw shooting definitely paid off for us. We’ve been practicing that a lot, because a lot of times, that’s what it comes down to.”
Jessica Medina led with 10 points for the Cardinals. Kiona had 10 for the Golden Eagles.
Ione (6-2, 2-0) plays Pine Eagle on Saturday to finish the tournament. Nixyaawii (6-4) will face Echo.
Girls hoops
WESTON-MCEWEN 43, PRAIRIE CITY 26 — The TigerScots opened Pendleton’s Les Schwab Shootout with a win over Prairie City on Friday.
Katie Vescio led the way with 20 points for the game. Ellie Scheibner posted a career-high eight points.
“We got the Christmas break out of our system in the first half,” said coach Mike Giusti. “We didn’t pressure them defensively as well as we could have. It was a much better second half.”
Weston-McEwen (3-7, 0-1) was up 24-17 at halftime and shut out Prairie City 7-0 in the third quarter. They’ll play Condon-Wheeler to close the Shooutout on Saturday.
HEPPNER 49, NYSSA 37 — The Mustangs closed their run at the Irrigon Invite with a win over Nyssa on Friday.
Sydney Wilson had 22 points to lead the team, and Jacee Currin had 15.
Heppner (9-5, 1-1) resumes league play on Saturday, Jan. 5, with a game against Weston-McEwen.
ECHO 35, PINE EAGLE 25 — Echo claimed round one of their home Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament on Friday.
Faith McCarty scored 13 points to lead the Cougars against Pine Eagle.
“We did not play our game today,” said coach Heather Madison. “We were too relaxed coming off the break, but we picked things up towards the end and played the game at our tempo.”
Echo (4-5, 2-0) face Nixyaawii to close the tournament on Saturday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45, MAC-HI 24 — The Pioneers fell to 0-13 after losing an Irrigon Invite game to Liberty Christian.
Sydney Earls led with seven points, and Marion Monsen and Victoria Garcia had four each.
Mac-Hi will begin Greater Oregon League play at Baker on Saturday, Jan. 5.
PILOT ROCK 54, REGIS 50 — The Rockets escaped with a close win over Regis at the Rams’ Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Grace Austin scored on an offensive rebound after Kate Evans sunk a one-on-one to pull Pilot Rock ahead for good at the end of the fourth quarter.
“Grace was huge for us in this game,” said coach Dan Deist. “She was on a roll.”
Austin led the Rockets with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Evans posted 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Pilot Rock (5-4, 0-2) will finish the tournament on Saturday against City Christian.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 57, RIVERSIDE 27 — The Pirates couldn’t keep up with Columbia-Burbank during Friday’s nonleague road game.
Brendy Avalos scored a team-high six points, and Estrella Daltoso had five.
Riverside (7-5) start the league against Nyssa on Friday, Jan. 4.
Boys hoops
HEPPNER 85, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 53 — Trent Smith scored 28 points to drive the Mustangs to victory over Liberty Christian at the Irrigon Invite on Friday.
Hunter Nichols followed with 14 points, and Tyler Carter 13.
Heppner (8-6, 2-0) will continue in the Blue Mountain Conference on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Weston-McEwen.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 58, MAC-HI 56, 2 OT — Dareagan Stephens scored three points in the second overtime, but it wasn’t enough as the Saints escaped with a win over the Pioneers at the Irrigon Invite.
Mac-Hi led 53-49 in the first overtime with 28.5 seconds remaining, but Kyle Gilbert hit two free throws to pull the Saints within two, and Matt Elder tied the scored with two free throws with 9.8 seconds left.
Zach Hodgen led the Pioneers with 17 points, while Stephens had 16 and Alexis Pio 13.
Elder had a game-high 22 points to lead the Saints.
PRAIRIE CITY 72, WESTON-MCEWEN 47 — The TigerScots couldn’t keep pace with Prairie City at Pendleton’s Les Schwab Shootout and lost in day one of the competition.
Stockton Hoffman scored 21 points for the night, and Weston-McEwen was up by one in the second quarter, but quickly stumbled.
“We shot 28 percent from the field,” said coach Brian Pickard. “We got to the net and had some good shots, but couldn’t connect. Prairie City is tall and athletic — I think that intimidated us on the inside.”
Weston-McEwen (3-8, 1-0) finishes the Shootout against Condon-Wheeler on Saturday.
ECHO 46, PINE EAGLE 40 — The Cougars got a win over Pine Eagle to open their Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament on Friday.
Devan Craig posted 22 points and shot 4 of 4 at the line.
Friday’s home victory marks the Cougar’s (1-9, 0-3) first for the season. They’ll play Nixyaawii to finish the tournament on Saturday.
REGIS 58, PILOT ROCK 38 — Pilot Rock was no match for Regis’ Tyler Voltin.
Rockets coach Eric Smidt said the 6-foot-4 Rams forward was too much for his team to overcome on Friday night at the Regis Holiday Tournament.
“He was a real big guy — he must have been at least 350 pounds,” Smidt said. “We played a good, aggressive game, but (Voltin) beat us up on the inside.”
Pilot Rock (1-9) will play Yoncalla to close out the tournament on Saturday.
TRI-CITIES PREP 46, IRRIGON 44 — Friday’s road game slipped away from the Knights in the final seconds.
Irrigon was up by one until Tri-Cities Prep sunk a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded to end the game.
“If we had hit some more free throws, we probably could have had it,” said coach Davie Salas. “But that’s been the story of the whole season.”
Keith Fleming led the Knights with 15 points, and Felipe Guadarrama came off the bench to add 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Irrigon (6-7) begins league play at Vale on Friday, Jan. 4.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 50, RIVERSIDE 28 — The Pirates dropped a nonleague road game to Columbia-Burbank on Friday night.
Juan Reyna led with seven points. Riverside (4-8) hosts White Salmon on Saturday.
