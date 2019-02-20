The 1A state playoff matchup on Wednesday wasn't a pretty one for the Ione girls.
The Cardinals ended their season with a 62-24 defeat to the 1A's No. 2 team Joseph in the tournament's first round.
"They have a relentless press," coach Nathan Heideman said of Joseph. "They're really long and really quick. We're young — we're mostly freshmen and sophomores. But I thought we played as good as we could have against a team like that. The girls worked their tails off all the way through, and as a coach, I couldn't be more proud."
Sophomore Jessica Medina poured in 10 points for the Cardinals (18-5, 12-1 BSL), and freshman Hailey Heideman added in eight.
Ione ended at No. 3 in the Big Sky League standings, and No. 17 in the 1A division.
"(Joseph's) coach gave me a really great compliment after the game," said Heideman. "He said, 'Next year, you guys are going to be the team to look out for.' I couldn't ask for anything more from my team tonight."
